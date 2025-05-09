UK set for hotter weather than Barcelona this weekend as temperatures soar in ongoing sunny spell

A view of Lincoln's Inn Field area which is busy with sunny weather in London, UK on April 29, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The UK is set for even more warm weather this weekend as temperatures soar even higher than Barcelona.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Temperatures are set to reach just below 25C on Saturday and Sunday, with most of the country experiencing a sunny weekend with temperatures in the mid-twenties.

London and the south east of England is expected to record the highest temperature, peaking at 24C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Meanwhile in the north of England and south of Scotland temperatures are going to reach into 20C.

Coastal towns and cities are set for slightly cooler weather, registering at just under 20 degrees.

For example, Plymouth will experience 17C weather, but will continue to have a decent amount of sunshine.

Skies across the UK will remain clear and bright, with some cloudy spots towards the west of the country.

Tourists enjoying the sunshine in Parliament Square London as the warm weather returns with high temperatures forecast over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick told the Independent “it’s going to be a dry and pleasant day ahead” on Saturday with “wall to wall sunshine in some spaces”.

Meanwhile in Barcelona, famed for its sunny beaches and warm weather, will see highs of 18C on Saturday and 22C on Sunday.

Other Spanish regions have been issued a Status Orange storm alert, as thunderstorms are expected to batter the country’s northern areas - including Barcelona and Madrid.

Some areas will see storms starting Thursday afternoon, including Catalonia, Andalusia and Valencia - as forecasters even warn of snowfall in higher areas.

It’s not all sunshine in the UK either, as the Met Office warned of thunderstorms in parts of the country starting on Sunday.

Showers will mainly be concentrated in the south west of the country, and are expected to turn heavy and thundery on Monday.

Tuesday is expected to bring some relief, however, as showers will ease up.

The Met Office forecaster said: “We need to keep an eye across the South as we head into Sunday. Just this area of low pressure could potentially push up something across the South West. Heavy showers, these possibly turning into some thundery downpours, so something we need to keep an eye on for Sunday.

“But for many of us, it should be a dry end otherwise the weekend.”