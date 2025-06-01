UK to bask in 'hotter than usual' summer with heatwaves on horizon

Hyde Park, London, during a heatwave. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

The UK is set to see 'hotter than usual' summer and heatwaves, according to Met Office.

The Met Office has predicted a summer of heatwaves to hit the UK after temperatures soared to 8C above the average for this time of year on Saturday.

The hotter than usual summer - with an increased risk of heatwaves - is predicted to hit between 1 June and 31 August, with the weather service's three-month outlook expecting it to be 2.3 times more likely than normal.

The average temperatures during those months range from 10-17C, with the southeast of England experiencing higher averages of 16-17C.

Sunbathers and walkers in Hyde Park, London UK, with the Serpentine in background, during the July 2018 heatwave. Picture: Alamy

This has been the UK's sunniest spring on record, with some 630 hours of sunshine logged between 1 March and 27 May.

It has also been the driest spring in more than a century.

The Met Office said: "While the current three-month outlook shows an increased chance of a hot summer, the temperature signals for this summer are similar to those for recent years and consistent with our warming climate.

"The increased chance of hotter than average temperatures is not a guarantee of prolonged hot weather or heatwaves, but it does mean that heatwave conditions could be reached at times."

Lyme Regis, Dorset, UK. 23rd May, 2020. Credit: Celia McMahon/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The summers of 2018 and 2021 to 2023 were also predicted to be hot. Data shows the last time a summer was predicted to be cool was in 2015.

The Met Office statement concluded: "However, it's important to bear in mind that an increased chance of hot conditions could also reflect a mix of hot and cool days, warm nights, or less extreme levels of warmth rather than continual heatwave conditions specifically."