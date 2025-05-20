UK to be battered by rain after driest Spring in more than 50 years

Walking by the seashore on a blustery, rainy day in Dorset. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The UK is set to be battered by rain after a period of remarkably dry weather.

Britain has experienced its driest Spring in more than 50 years, but that is all set to come to an end this week as forecasters predict thundery conditions across much of the UK.

According to the Met Office, the change in conditions is likely to happen first in the northwest as early as Wendesday.

This will see frontal systems bringing spells of rain, which could turn heavy at times, with a risk of strong winds in places.

Did somebody say #rain? 👀🌧️



We will see rainfall, welcomed by some, overnight and into Wednesday, followed by heavy scattered showers 👇 pic.twitter.com/biMj7T85Kv — Met Office (@metoffice) May 20, 2025

These conditions are expected to gradually spread across the UK as we approach the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Environment Agency has warned of the risk of drought this summer without sustained rainfall after the driest start to spring in nearly six decades, with millions of households told they may face restrictions on water use in the coming months.

As of Friday 16, 80.6mm of rain had been recorded for the UK this spring, nearly 20mm less than the record low for the full season of 100.7mm set in 1852.

The Met Office said the driver for the prolonged warm and very dry spell has been high pressure.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud: "It’s been a remarkably dry start to spring, and also a remarkably dry start to May.

“The final week of May, the half-term week, is looking increasingly changeable, with areas of cloud and rain arriving from the west.”

Looking further ahead, the Met Office says changeable weather conditions are expected as we head into June.

Spells of wet weather with showers or longer spells of rain are likely to be interspersed with drier, sunnier periods.