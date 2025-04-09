Exact date snow bomb to hit UK with temperatures set to plummet below freezing and 7cm of snow expected

A snow bomb is set to hit the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A snow bomb is set to hit the UK with temperatures plummeting below zero.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after the UK saw its hottest day of the year on Friday, reaching highs of 23.4C in Hampshire.

However, the colder conditions will soon make a return, with snow pummelling large parts of Britain.

A storm is set to sweep the Midlands, North, and Northeast, also bringing long spells of rain and thunder, according to the Met Office

Birmingham will be worst hit on April 20, with up to 7cm of snow expected to fall.

Other areas set to see snow include toke-on-Trent, Leicester, Greater Manchester, Leeds and Bradford.

Weather maps from Ventusky show that temperatures will also drop between 0C and 3C.

Read more: Seven police officers rushed to hospital after mass pile-up following late-night car chase on major road

Read more: China slaps retaliatory tariffs of 84% on US as trade war between Washington and Beijing heats up

Many are enjoying the Spring sunshine but it will soon be turning cloudier and cooler for some 🌤️



Find out more in our latest Week Ahead forecast with Honor 👇 pic.twitter.com/HcZyX1MvbH — Met Office (@metoffice) April 7, 2025

The Met Office has warned that there will be a "transition from the fine and settled conditions" from mid-April.

A long range forecast, for between April 13 and April 22, said: "This will most likely come in the form of a cold front progressing southeast bringing some rain and showers and fresher conditions.

"There is a low risk of heavier, possibly thundery showers coming into the country from the south for a time early in the period, but confidence in this aspect of the forecast is low and these may well pass to the east.

"This heralds a wetter period through the middle of April with showers or longer spells of rain at times, which could be heavy and thundery in places. Strong winds could develop in some areas, particularly the south and west.

"Temperatures are likely to return closer to normal."