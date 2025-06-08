Brits to bask in 27C temperatures as 'Spanish plume' arrives in UK after weekend of rain and thunder

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

After a weekend of rain and thunder, the UK is set to bask in hot weather next week as the mercury hits 27C.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK’s driest spring on record came to an abrupt end this weekend, as parts of the UK were battered by heavy rain, hail and thunder.

However, as we move into next week, Brits are set to bask in a so-called “Spanish plume” as temperatures rise as high as 27C.

Temperatures will start around average on Monday but get increasingly warmer as the week goes on.

Read more: UK sees warmest spring on record and driest in more than 50 years

People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton Beach in the UK. Picture: Getty

Looking forward to the end of next week, the Met Office said: “The start of this period is likely to be quite unsettled but also widely warm or very warm, perhaps locally hot in parts of the south and east.

“Some showers and thunderstorms are likely to affect most parts but there will also be some sunshine.

“Over the weekend and into the start of the following week, most parts will become drier.”

The UK recorded its warmest spring on record and its driest in more than 50 years, according to provisional Met Office figures.

Provisional figures showed this spring’s average temperature of 9.5C was above the long-term climatological average by 1.4C, making it the warmest since the series began in 1884.

Eight of the 10 warmest UK springs have occurred since the year 2000, and the three warmest springs have all occurred since 2017, the agency said.

The UK was also on track to record its driest spring in more than 100 years in mid-May until rain in the last couple of weeks meant it ended as the sixth driest since 1836.

With just 128.2mm of rainfall, this spring was 40% below the long-term average and the driest in more than 50 years.