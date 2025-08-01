Scorching temperatures return to UK as mercury 'to hit 36C' in matter of days

A woman using a hand fan to cool down while queuing in the scorching heat in Wimbledon Park. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Scorching temperatures are set to return to the UK, with highs of 36C according to some forecasters.

The next two weeks will see the mercury soar, with weather maps from WXCharts turning a deep red from August 13.

If temperatures do reach the mid-30s, this would mark the fourth heatwave in what is proving to be a very warm summer across the UK.

According to WXCharts, temperatures will reach 30C in Kent on August 13, while London, Devon, Cornwall and the Midlands will all see the mercury reach the high 20s.

Temperatures are set to soar in August. Picture: WXCharts

Other parts of the UK are expected to witness moderately high temperatures including Cardiff and Swansea, which are predicted to reach 27C.

In its long-range forecast from August 9 until August 23, the Met Office said: "While westerly winds will bring changeable conditions at times, some settled spells are likely to develop during August.

"These bringing more prolonged dry and sunny weather, especially across the south of the country but potentially spreading to all areas at times.

"Temperatures will likely be near or above average overall. There is a chance of some very warm or hot spells, especially in the south and east."