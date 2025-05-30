Brits to bask in 25C sunshine as 'Spanish plume' arrives in the UK - but thunderstorms are on the way

Raich Keene and Raphael the retriever enjoy a beautiful sunny start to Friday morning at Polzeath Beach, Cornwall ahead of a forecast hot weekend across UK. Pictured: . Credit: nidpor/Alamy Live News. Picture: nidpor/Alamy Live News

By Henry Moore

Brits are set to bask in 25C sunshine this weekend as a “Spanish plume” arrives in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

But the sunshine is likely to give way to thunderstorms in parts of the UK, ending a prolonged period of dry weather across England and Wales.

Temperatures are set to soar in Spain on Friday and Saturday, with the mercury hitting 40C in parts of the country.

These extreme temperatures could send a so-called “Spanish plume” towards the UK, bringing highs of 25C.

Read more: Woman, 71, dies after 'brawl' outside Lidl as two arrested for manslaughter

A damp start in the north, but soon turning brighter with a mixture of sunshine and showers 🌦️



Rather gloomy across central England and Wales with rain and drizzle spreading eastwards over higher ground☔️



Drier and more settled further south with sunny spells in the southeast… pic.twitter.com/xdPxfsntpR — Met Office (@metoffice) May 29, 2025

The forecaster said: “A low-pressure system is expected to move across Northern Ireland and northern Scotland. Its timing and position have shifted slightly in recent model runs, which has implications for the rest of the UK.

“A plume of warm, humid air from France and Spain had the potential to trigger severe thunderstorms in the south, but with the low arriving earlier than previously expected, this plume may not have enough time to fully develop.

“Nonetheless, even modest surface heating, with temperatures rising to 22–23C, could still lead to some convection and isolated thunderstorms, particularly in the southeast.

“However, updated model data suggests that the energy available for storm development is lower than earlier forecasts indicated, reducing the likelihood of severe weather.”