Two temperature records could be broken today as firefighters issue wildfire warning while Brits bask in 30C heat

1 May 2025, 11:27 | Updated: 1 May 2025, 11:46

Students from the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional May Day Dip on the East Sands in St Andrews, Fife.
Students from the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional May Day Dip on the East Sands in St Andrews, Fife. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The mercury could hit 30C today as Britain's Spring "mini heatwave" continues - with two temperature records likely to be broken before the end of Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK could face the warmest start to May on record, with Met Office meteorologist Michael Silverstone saying temperatures could climb to "29C or even 30C".

He added: "If we reach 30C on Thursday, it will be the earliest date in May that the UK has seen 30C since our records began in 1860."

The Met Office said temperatures reached 24.9C in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on Tuesday - making it the warmest day of the year so far.

The previous high was 24.5C in St James's Park, London, on Monday, which reached 24.7C on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Dry April and March leads to more wildfires in the UK so far in 2025 than in any full year over past decade

People make their way past the blossoming wisteria along Wisteria Walk at RHS Wisley in Woking, Surrey.
People make their way past the blossoming wisteria along Wisteria Walk at RHS Wisley in Woking, Surrey. Picture: Alamy

Despite the soaring temperatures, the Met Office has ruled out a heatwave this week.

Mr Silverstone said it looks "unlikely" the UK will reach a heatwave - which is defined as three consecutive days of temperatures exceeding the "heatwave threshold", which varies across the country.

The threshold is 25C for most of the UK, rising to 28C in London.

"Admittedly, it could be close for a few places in the South, though, with temperatures either today or Friday only just failing to exceed the required threshold," Mr Silverstone said.

The warm weather could also challenge the record for the highest April temperature in Wales, which is 26.2C.

But temperatures are expected to ease by Friday, and Saturday will bring cooler conditions of 14C to 18C across the UK.

The searching weather comes as firefighters continue to battle wildfires across the UK.

Firefighters in the Peak District spent the night battling a blaze in Errwood Reservoir in the Goyt Valley.

Ten fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

Students from the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional May Day Dip on the East Sands in St Andrews, Fife.
Students from the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional May Day Dip on the East Sands in St Andrews, Fife. Picture: Alamy

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has urged caution around open-water swimming after a 32% increase in water-related incidents last month compared with the same period last year.

Craig Carter, LFB assistant commissioner for prevention and protection, said: "Even when the sun is shining, water temperatures can be dangerously cold. Cold water shock can affect anyone, no matter how fit or experienced they are.

"It can lead to water inhalation and, in the worst cases, drowning. Be particularly careful near the water's edge, it's easy to slip and fall unexpectedly. And think twice before jumping into open water."

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday
Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.

Hampstead Ladies pond allows trans women to access space as feminists vow to 'reclaim' bathing spot
The car ened up in a ditch in France

Police Charity road trip scuppered after officers spin in oil and crash into a ditch

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park

Body recovered after boy, 16 went missing while swimming in lake at country park

Locals to the Calton area are claiming it's also fuelled an 'out of control' situation with needles left in their streets.

Furious residents near UK's first drug consumption room rally over 'needle nightmare'

Jade Damarell, 32,

Probe launched after veteran skydiver dies during jump - with concerns of 'deliberate act'

Organised criminal gangs are smuggling tonnes of ‘killer meat’ into the UK in bin bags – stashing it in cars and coach luggage compartments without refrigeration for days.

Gangs smuggling tonnes of ‘killer meat’ into UK in bin bags - as LBC told risk of ‘explosive’ disease at ‘all-time high’
Bernard Morgan, 100, shows a letter to school children as he joins Second World War veterans at a tea party organized by the Royal British Legion at The Ritz, London.

50,000 kids write moving letters to WWII veterans ahead of 80th anniversary VE day celebrations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News