Temperatures set to soar across UK next week as Tropical Storm Dexter to bring 34C sunshine

The UK is being hit with its second heatwave this month. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter are set to bring scorching temperatures to the UK next week, with highs of 34C possible.

The south of England could register a heatwave early next week, with the mercury set to soar into the mid-30s by Tuesday.

Brits can also expect warm, muggy nights as Storm Dexter brings "draws warm air up from the southwest across the UK", according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will begin to rise today (Friday), despite rain forecast for much of the north of England.

The Met Office forecasts highs of 26C for London and the southwest of England.

By Monday, temperatures are likely to be in the low 30Cs for much of England and Wales.

"We're confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday," Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said.

"However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south."

"Ex-Dexter sets the wheels in motion for an uptick in temperatures, but the weather patterns then maintaining any hot weather are rather more uncertain".

It comes after Storm Floris hit the UK on Monday this week, leaving more than 32,000 people across Scotland and the North East of England without power.

Dozens of flights were grounded while major disruption to rail, road and ferry travel was triggered as winds reaching up to 124mph were recorded in the Scottish Highlands.