UK set for heatwave respite as wave of hot weather comes to an end

The Met Office has warned the UK is breaking heat and rainfall records. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The UK is set for a respite from the heat as the hot and sunny weather is due to come to an end.

The Met Office has warned the UK is breaking heat and rainfall records increasingly frequently as the climate warms up.

On Saturday, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland recorded their hottest day of the year so far.

Many parts of England have been issued a hosepipe bin - including millions served by Thames Water.

Heavy showers are now predicted to develop across many parts of the UK by Monday.

Teenagers cool off by leaping from the Wey footbridge into the River Wey, near Guildford. Picture: Getty

Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said: "While we've seen the peak of the heat in this heatwave through [Saturday] it's still going to be very warm on Sunday before turning cooler for many of us on Monday.

"So we've got this ridge of high pressure extending across the UK, helping to keep things settled, but out towards the West, an area of low pressure moving through Sunday night and into Monday.

"So if you're not a fan of the heat, temperatures will be falling away but also bringing some heavy spells of rain, or welcome rainfall, for many of us."

Three fire engines attend a field fire in agricultural fields in Eton Wick, Windsor. Picture: Alamy

Central and eastern parts of England are expected to hold on to the warmth on Monday, with forecasts of 25C-26C, while East Anglia and south-east England could potentially hit 30C.

But the rest of the UK is expected to see temperatures ranging between 18C and 22C.

Northern England and southern Scotland are most likely to see heavy downpours and some rumbles of thunder but forecasters say there will be plenty of sunny spells developing across the UK through the day.

The peak of the heatwave hit on Saturday, when Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales all recorded their warmest day of the year so far – with Scotland and Northern Ireland reaching temperatures they have not hit in years.

England, Scotland and Wales hit 30C before heatwave starts easing

Although the hot weather continued on Sunday, temperatures did drop slightly as forecast.

Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire hit 30.8C while Achnagart in the Scottish Highlands reached 30.4C, Cardiff’s Bute Park 30.2C and Castlederg in Co Tyrone 27.1C.

The heatwave saw fire and rescue teams tackling wildfires in London, Surrey, and Perth in Scotland, and a hosepipe ban come into force in Yorkshire, with similar restrictions issued for Kent and Sussex from July 18.

Oasis fans were told on Friday to prepare for extreme sun and heat ahead of the band’s sets at Heaton Park in Manchester while penguin chicks at London Zoo cooled off with their first dip in the big pool.

Sport was disrupted by the heat, with multiple pauses of play at Wimbledon as tennis fans required medical attention and Thursday’s England versus India cricket match at Lord’s briefly stopped after an influx of ladybirds – which are said to be in high numbers because of the heat – distracted players.

A host of warnings were issued over dangers arising out of the hot temperatures.

Fire chiefs urged people to stay safe as they warned of the increased risk of wildfires and drowning, with the National Fire Chiefs Council asking people not to enter water to try to cool down and urging parents and carers to ensure children are supervised around water at all times.