Brits brace for hottest day of the year as 'heat dome' sees temperatures soar across UK and Europe

29 June 2025, 09:00

People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton Beach in the UK
People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton Beach in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Brits are bracing for what could be the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures continue to soar across the UK and Europe.

Temperatures are projected to hit up to 30C in London on Sunday, 28C in the east of England, and 28C in the Midlands, according to the Met Office.

Southern areas will start cloudy with some patchy drizzle on western hills, but there will be plenty of dry weather too, with sunny spells developing.

The scorching heat in England comes as a “heat dome” descends on Europe, with severe weather warnings across the continent.

UK Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the day, before peaking at around 34C on Monday.

It comes as a second amber heat health alert in two weeks came into force on Friday.

The alert, which covers London, the East Midlands, South East, South West and East of England, will last until 6pm on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a yellow alert for Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands for the same time period, with the agency warning of significant impacts across health and social care services.

If temperatures hit 34C, it would only be the fourth time in June since the 1930s.

The June record, which could be surpassed, stands at 35.6C, recorded at Southampton Mayflower Park on June 28 1976 and again at Camden Square, north London, on June 29 1957.

An amber alert was previously issued for all regions in England on June 19, the first time it had been used since September 2023.

On the same day, temperatures reached 32.2C in Kew, west London, before heatwaves were declared across England and Wales.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

