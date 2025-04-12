UK reaches highest temperature of the year so far - but colder weather on the way for many

London, UK. 12 April 2025. UK Weather – Tulips are in bloom as people enjoy the warm conditions and sunshine in Soho Square, central London. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The highest temperature of the year so far has been recorded in the UK.

The mercury hit 24C in north-west London on Saturday, amid a balmy start to April for much of the country.

The previous hottest day of the year so far was on April 4 with a high of 23.7C in Otterbourne, Hampshire.

Historically low rainfall saw England have its sixth driest March and Wales have its fourth driest since records began in 1836, according to the Met Office.

According to LFB, the service saw a 48% increase in calls last weekend compared with the same weekend last year.

Families enjoy the gardens and historic remains at Fountains Abbey Studley Royal gardens in spring weather as the Easter Holidays start. Credit: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

This year has seen at least 286 wildfires hit the UK so far, more than 100 above the number recorded in the same period in 2022, a year that saw record-breaking temperatures and unprecedented wildfire activity.

Explaining the current spell of hot weather, Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “We’ve got high pressure at the moment which effectively acts like a force field.

“It actually keeps fronts and clouds largely at bay and keeps conditions settled and dry underneath the area of high pressure.”

People sit on Hampstead Heath and enjoy the weather in north London. Picture: Getty

But colder temperatures could be on the way for many UK residents soon, forecasters warned.

Jason Kelly, also of the Met Office, said: "High pressure sinks southwards and allows low pressure to take hold bringing more cloud, rain and showers, and also lower temperatures.

“By Sunday, conditions will be fresher, with sunny spells and light to moderate winds.

"Showers will be most frequent in the west and northwest, where they could be heavy, bringing a risk of isolated thunderstorms and hail.

"Precipitation may be wintry over the highest ground, over 600 metres.

"Many eastern and southeastern areas are likely to stay dry and rather warm following clearance of early rain, whereas temperatures will be much cooler in the northwest of the UK.”