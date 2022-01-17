Britain to be hit by freezing fog and two days of travel chaos, Met Office warns

Fog is on the way for most of England. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Met Office has issued warnings for freezing fog across most of England and Wales, with an alert of up to two days of travel chaos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two yellow weather warnings are in place for Monday and Tuesday, due to the heavy fog set to sweep the UK.

It will run from 7pm on Monday through to midday on Tuesday, with visibility expected to drop to below 100 metres.

The Met Office said that the extreme conditions could lead to slower travel times and disruption in places, with possibly hazardous driving conditions and delays to bus and train services.

For holidaymakers about to set off abroad, there could also be travel delays and the small possibility of flight cancellations.

Read more: Sir Keir fights back over Partygate: Tories are trying to drag us ‘into the gutter’

Read more: Two teens held in Manchester after Brit hostage taker killed by FBI in Texas synagogue

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Fog across parts of England and Wales

Monday 1900 – Tuesday 1200#Fog may bring travel disruption in places, with visibility dropping below 100 metres in some locations



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/aVBzIslq4p — Met Office (@metoffice) January 17, 2022

A spokeswoman for the Met Office said: "Areas of fog, some of it dense and freezing, will develop during Monday evening and overnight, persisting into Tuesday morning in places.

"Visibility may dip below 100 metres in some locations.

"Fog will tend to lift into low cloud in many areas on Tuesday, though a few spots may stay foggy into the afternoon."

Temperatures are also expected to plunge over the week, with some areas predicted to reach as low as -1 and -2C.

It comes as there have been threats of snow in recent weeks, particularly for the north of England and parts of Scotland.

The first snowfall is now expected for the end of January.