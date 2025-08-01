UK records fifth warmest July since records started, Met Office figures show

Last month was UK's fifth warmest July on record. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Last month was the UK's fifth warmest July on record, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

The warm weather meant the mean average temperature across the month was 16.8C, ranking it behind 2006 (17.8C), 2018 (17.2C), 1983 (17.1C) and 2013 (17.0C).

All four UK nations recorded one of their top 10 warmest Julys: Scotland and Northern Ireland saw their sixth warmest, England its seventh and Wales its tenth.

Met Office temperature records begin in 1884.

July was the sixth consecutive month of above-average mean temperatures for the UK, the Met Office said.

July was the sixth consecutive month of above-average mean temperatures for the UK, the Met Office said. Picture: Alamy

The first day of the month brought the hottest temperature of the year so far, with 35.8C measured in Faversham in Kent.

An average of 74.2mm rain fell across the country during the month, the equivalent of 90% of the long-term average and well above the lowest amount recorded for July (23.2mm in 1868).

There were sharp differences in the amount of rain measured in areas of the country, however.

While Kent had a very wet July, with 86% more rain than the long-term average, Dorset saw just under half of its typical rainfall for the month.

Met Office rainfall records begin in 1836.

A person drives a car past fallen trees on a carriageway in Ballymena Co Antrim, in Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

It comes as Storm Floris is to hit parts of the UK on Monday with unseasonably strong winds.

This unseasonably disruptive system will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall across the northern half of the UK on Monday and early Tuesday.

The strongest winds are most likely across Scotland during the afternoon and night, with gusts of up to 85mph possible along exposed coasts and hills.

Many inland parts of the warning area will see westerly gusts of 40 to 50 mph and exposed coasts and high ground could see them reach 70 mph.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place in Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.