UK weather map projects huge rain storms will hit UK in mid-May

The storms are set to batter the UK in mid-May. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

After the warmest start to May on record, long-range weather maps predict huge bands of rain will hit the UK on May 16.

Following a brief heatwave which saw temperatures soar to 29.3C, the Met Office has warned the UK is due for further temperature drops and huge rain storms.

Hitting the UK on the evening of May 16, the deluge will take a rough diagonal shape across the north east down into the south west.

The Yorkshire Dales are expected to receive the worst of the storm, potentially being soaked with 9mm of rainfall.

WX long-range map of rain. Picture: Met Office

Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham will also be hit with heavy rainfall, with up to 6mm of rain expected in Wales.

Areas in the south, south east, Northern Ireland and Scotland will also receive rain - albeit lighter showers.

Temperatures are also set to fall generally across the UK after the deluge.

From May 16 to May 30, temperature highs are expected to teeter between 11C and 13C across the country.

The drop comes after the warmest start to May ever recorded in the UK, reaching 29.3C in Kew Gardens on May 1.

The previous record was 27.4C at Lossiemouth in Scotland in 1990.