Brits told to ‘strategically’ open windows this weekend

Closing blinds and windows goes against instinct but can help keep homes cool. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Households have been urged to get tactical in choosing which windows to open and close this weekend as the UK heats up.

Britain is forecast to be hit by 25C temperatures this weekend with the mercury tipped to top even 27C in some parts of the country as May turns into June.

To cope best with the heat, families have been instructed by experts to perhaps go against instinct and keep their windows closed in the peak of the day.

The top temperatures are expected to be felt on Friday and Saturday.

“While grabbing a fan or opening up all your windows are often mentioned as effective ways to cool your home, these methods may not result in the desired results,” Andy Kerr, founder of heating and air conditioning brand BOXT, told the Express.

"When temperatures are particularly warm, opening up all your windows will let more hot air into your home, heating up your home and making you feel warmer.”

Britain is set to warm up this weekend as May becomes June. Picture: Getty

He said that residents should avoid letting in direct sunlight but could open windows in cooler and shady rooms to increase ventilation but not bring in heat.

"Instead of opening all your windows, it is much better to strategically open windows to create cross breezes throughout the day and open your windows during the night to let cooler air in,” he added.

Energy firm OVO echoed this advice, telling the Express: “Keep curtains, blinds and windows shut when the sun is shining directly on them, and when you’re out.

“Try opening windows on the most shaded side of your home, to avoid sunlight and hot air getting in."

A humid afternoon with widely cloudy skies bringing further patchy rain and drizzle across the north 🌧️



Drier and brighter in the south and east, where it will feel warm in the sunshine ⛅ pic.twitter.com/88P55FS9CD — Met Office (@metoffice) May 29, 2025

UK weather forecast for the week ahead

A “Caribbean plume” of scorching 25C temperatures is set to hit the UK this weekend, with some reports suggesting the mercury could hit 27C.

However, the warm weather won’t last, and temperatures will fall after this weekend, bringing rain in some areas.

The Met’s long-range forecast reads: “Though possibly more settled initially, likely continuing changeable with further frontal systems running east into the UK bringing further spells of rain, with showery interludes in-between.

“Strong winds may also develop at times, particularly in the north and northwest.

“With time the signs are systems will increasingly track to the northwest of the country, with the south probably starting to see longer, drier interludes while the northwest continues to see more in the way of rain and at times strong winds.

“Temperatures are expected to be around normal overall, but will be cooler in any prolonged periods of rainfall.”