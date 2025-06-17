Met Office issues heatwave warning as temperatures set to soar above 30C this weekend

Temperatures are set to soar across the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Met Office has issued a heatwave warning as Brits are set to bask in 32C temperatures this weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Parts of the UK could be hotter than Barcelona, Istanbul and Ibiza this weekend as temperatures soar across the country.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to soar to 32C in the south of the UK by Saturday – and most places will reach temperatures above the heatwave threshold by the weekend.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Read more: London will be warmer than Turkey this weekend

High pressure means for many it will be a dry week with temperatures rising to heatwave level in some areas by the weekend☀️



Find out more with Alex Burkill👇 pic.twitter.com/dQ93NUvOH5 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 16, 2025

In London – where the threshold is 28C – temperatures could peak at 29C on Thursday and 31C on Friday, before hitting 32C on Saturday.

Tony Wisson, a deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Over the next few days, settled weather and warm sunshine will allow temperatures to rise day on day.

“Temperatures will then rise further towards the end of the week as winds turn more southerly and even warmer air over continental Europe will be drawn across the UK.

“While the warmest temperatures are likely across London and the east of England, by Saturday heatwave thresholds could be reached across much of the Midlands, low-lying areas bordering the Peak District and even parts of east Wales.”

And it won’t just be the south experiencing the scorching weather, with Manchester and Newcastle enjoying temperatures into the late 20s by the weekend.

Rear View of Couple Sitting on the Beach Under a Yellow Umbrella During Hot Summer Weather. Picture: Alamy

localised, heavy showers forecast depending on how humid it gets.

The burst of heat is expected to peak this weekend before easing early next week, with high pressure expected to move away from the UK resulting in falling temperatures.

Mr Wisson added: “Some forecast models even allow temperatures to rise into the mid-30s by Monday. While this is feasible, it is considered a lower-likelihood scenario.”

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade has issued a warning over wildfires before the prolonged spell of hot weather and following one of the driest springs on record.

Charlie Pugsley, deputy commissioner for operational policy, prevention and protection, said: “Extended periods of hot and dry weather can greatly increase the risk of a grass fire, and particularly when that grass is tinder dry the spread of fire can be rapid. We have seen examples of this in London as well as more recently worldwide, such as in California and South Korea.

“Last month, I wrote to the chief executives of each London local authority, outlining some key measures they can take, such as to create fire breaks, and to welcome the work that councils are already undertaking.”

A drought was declared by the Environment Agency across Yorkshire last week while the North West of England entered drought status last month.