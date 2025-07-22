Exact date temperatures to rise to 27C after storms bring half a month’s rainfall in one day

The hot temperatures will come after a weekend of rain. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The UK has experienced a rainy few days, but warm weather and sunshine are set to return soon, the Met Office predicts.

Parts of Northern Ireland saw more than 85% of the average July rainfall come down over a 24-hour period, according to forecasters.

Warnings over rain applied to significant parts of the island of Ireland on Monday following a night of heavy downpours.

And the rest of the UK was not spared from downpours, with heavy rain battering much of the UK throughout the weekend and Monday.

But, according to the Met Office, the rainy weather is on its way out, with temperatures set to return to 27C by Friday.

Will this week be wet or will we see some sunshine? 🌦️



Find out what to expect this week with our Week Ahead forecast 👇 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 21, 2025

Northern Ireland normally records an average of 89mm of rain in July but falls of between 50-75mm had been predicted over a period of just 12 to 18 hours.

Killowen in Co Down recorded 68mm of rain since 5pm on Sunday, the Met Office said around 2pm on Monday – the highest amount of rainfall across the UK.

It normally sees 80.75mm of rain for the whole month.

Elsewhere, Murlough in Co Down saw 60mm of rain in the same period – 87% of its July average of 69mm.

The Met Office said other areas likely experienced higher amounts.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain brought flooding at the Marble Arch Caves, a famous tourist attraction in Co Fermanagh.

A spokesperson said it had never happened before, describing the occurrence as a “highly unusual weather event”.