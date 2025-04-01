Hot weather amber wildfire warning issued from fire service amid spring sunny spell

Hot weather amber wildfire warning issued from fire service amid spring sunny spell. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Met Office has issued an amber wildfire warning for a major UK city with residents told to avoid barbecues after recent dry weather.

The London Fire Brigade has asked residents in the capital to avoid fires after a particularly warm and dry spring.

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Paul McCourt said: "We want everyone to enjoy the sunshine but we urge people to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and help prevent a grass fire from starting."

This comes as the hottest day of the year so far is expected this week as Brits can expect temperatures hotter than Athens.

London, UK. Two women barbecue food for a picnic in Lincoln's inn Fields on a sunny day. Picture: Alamy

Commissioner McCourt continued: "Recent events in Los Angeles and South Korea have demonstrated how rapidly fires can spread outdoors even when temperatures are not at their highest.

"The Met Office has issued an amber wildfire warning, covering London, and this will be in place for the rest of the week.

"As the weather warms up and we head towards Friday and the weekend, we would urge Londoners not to have barbecues in open spaces or on balconies, including disposable barbecues, to throw rubbish away, and to dispose of cigarettes carefully to avoid inadvertently starting a fire.

"We’re also working closely with partners, such as local authorities, to help manage the risks in outdoor spaces and ensure the public are following the safety advice."

Londoners are reminded that it only takes a spark to start a fire from grass, shrub or litter.

Grass and land fires can be caused by disposable barbecues, rubbish left lying around, and discarded cigarettes and matches.

UK weather, 20 March 2025: On the spring equinox early haze cleared to give strong sunshine in London's Brockwell Park. Dog walkers can enjoy the views of the city's distant skyscrapers, with temperatures forecast to reach 20 degrees. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has predicted 22C in parts of the country this week.

The forecaster said Brits can expect "clear skies and warm sunshine for many" as we enter April.

"Nearly everyone" will see "widespread sunshine" on Tuesday into Wednesday.

But Thursday's temperatures will soar to the highs of 21 to 22C in the south of England.

The Met Office's Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, warned sun-seekers to "protect yourself" while out in the sunshine.

"At this time of the year, we do start to see higher UV levels, so if you are outside enjoying the sunshine do think about protecting yourself from the sun as even in April it is strong enough to burn your skin," he said.

The Met Office said UV is starting to reach moderate levels, "where protection is needed to prevent your skin from burning."

London, UK 1 April 2025. Two women have a lunch break in the sunshine in Saint James's park London. Picture: Alamy

In their weekly forecast the forecaster said: "Tuesday will see a sunny start for nearly everyone across the UK, with some cloud in central parts of England burning off through the morning. With a breeze developing across the south of the UK temperatures will be kept a little lower here through the day, with the highest temperatures likely in the northwest of England and north Wales where 19C is possible.

"Wednesday will be another day of widespread sunshine, with temperatures possibly reaching 20C, especially in northest Scotland where the Foehn effect will amplify temperatures during the day. Thursday is likely to bring the highest temperatures of the week, with 21 - 22C possible for southern parts of England.

"Temperatures will be widely in the high teens across the UK. However, low cloud moving in from the North Sea will keep temperatures lower along the east coast through Thursday and Friday. Under largely cloudless skies, nights will remain chilly with frost possible through the week, mainly in rural areas."