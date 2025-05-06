Temperatures to soar to 24C for many Brits this weekend after wet Bank Holiday

The weather is expected to be warm and dry over the next week . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

After a cooler Bank Holiday weekend, temperatures in the UK are expected to rise this week, peaking above average by the weekend.

UK weather maps show temperatures will rise to 24C in parts of the country on Sunday May 11.

This week we can expect the weather to remain mostly dry, with sunny intervals and a few isolated showers.

The Met Office has forecasted dry conditions across the majority of the UK next week, with clear and sunny spells for many areas as high pressure dominates the weather pattern across the UK.

At the start of next week, thicker cloud is likely in the far north for a time with some patchy rain and drizzle in north and northwest Scotland.

Winds will mostly be light with daytime temperatures likely to be slightly above normal for the time of year, although there is a chance of some cold nights, the Met Office reports.

Reports of more dry weather come after a wildfire that destroyed about 1,230 acres of moorland on Dartmoor in Devon.

Emergency services received multiple calls alerting them to the blaze at about 2.25pm on Sunday, and firefighters tackled it for almost 24 hours until it was extinguished on Monday.

The UK saw the warmest start to May on record, with 29.3C registered on Thursday May 1 afternoon at Kew Gardens, in south-west London. Firefighters battled a 2km moorland blaze which broke out near Ripponden, West Yorkshire, the same day.

According to the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), as of 9am on May 1, fire and rescue services have responded to 439 wildfires since January 1.

That compares with 250 in the same period in 2022, 60 in 2023 and just 44 in 2024.

Dartmoor National Park posted a photo of the fire to X on Monday morning, asking people to keep their distance from the blaze.

It added: “The dry weather has left Dartmoor highly vulnerable to fire. Please don’t light BBQs or fires.”