Breaking News

Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning amid ‘danger to life’ alert and 33C heatwave

20 June 2025, 11:42 | Updated: 20 June 2025, 11:53

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunder as temperatures continue to soar across the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The warning comes as the UK faces its hottest day of the year so far, as temperatures rise to 33C in parts of England.

The Met’s thunderstorm warning begins on Saturday afternoon and will run to the early hours of Sunday morning.

It covers much of the north of England, including Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool and Hull.

The Met’s warning read: “There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

The amber heat alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the first time since September 2023, is in force until 9am on Monday.

It warns "significant impacts are likely" across health and social care services because of high temperatures, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or people with health conditions.

By Friday afternoon, a number of areas are expected to have passed the heatwave criteria, Met Office weather forecaster Dan Stroud said.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Mr Stroud said: "We're expecting the hot and dry conditions to continue, it does turn a little bit hazier in the west during the course of Friday, we're still expecting temperatures to reach the low 30s, 31C, 32C fairly widely, maybe seeing 33C."

Temperatures will be in the low 30s, and probably be the peak of the hot spell on Saturday, as 34C is possible, still below the June record of 35.6C in 1976.

Sunday will be another very warm day in the south and east probably in the late 20s, elsewhere it will be cooler, with temperatures in the mid 20s, Mr Stroud said.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Fergus Ewing will run against his former party in next year's Holyrood elections.

Veteran SNP MSP to stand against party at Holyrood elections

.

Two e-scooter riding pro-Palestine activists breach RAF Brize Norton and sabotage two military jets
Smoke and flames billow into their air as a huge wildfire lights up the night sky as it blazes during the night at Upton Heath at Poole in Dorset

Warning issued as fire crews called to more than 500 wildfires in 2025 so far - as UK sees hottest day of year
'Major incident' declared as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

Rush hour chaos as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'
Expats take to social media to react to 'unbearable' UK heatwave that 'feels like a sauna'

'90 feels like 120 here': US expats react to 'unbearable' heatwave that makes UK 'feel like a sauna'
Bank Of England In The City Of London

Bank of England holds interest rates at 4.25% amid Middle East tensions and rising food prices
The road around Brixton Station will be pedestrianised, to make way for events and markets

Sir Sadiq Khan reveals the four London hotspots being pedestrianised this summer

Female Badger (Meles meles) in woodland, portrait. UK

Badger cull will not be extended, government confirms as it seeks 'holistic' strategy to eradicate bTB
.

£4m Lotto win puts Harley-Davidson fan on the road to early retirement

Ncuti Gatwa (left) and Dame Judi Dench (right) have signed the letter, published by refugee charity Choose Love, which calls on the Prime Minister to "use all available means" to ensure humanitarian aid gets in to Gaza.

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Dame Judi Dench join open letter urging suspension of arms sales to Israel

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News