Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning amid ‘danger to life’ alert and 33C heatwave

By Henry Moore

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunder as temperatures continue to soar across the UK.

The warning comes as the UK faces its hottest day of the year so far, as temperatures rise to 33C in parts of England.

The Met’s thunderstorm warning begins on Saturday afternoon and will run to the early hours of Sunday morning.

It covers much of the north of England, including Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool and Hull.

The Met’s warning read: “There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

The amber heat alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the first time since September 2023, is in force until 9am on Monday.

It warns "significant impacts are likely" across health and social care services because of high temperatures, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or people with health conditions.

By Friday afternoon, a number of areas are expected to have passed the heatwave criteria, Met Office weather forecaster Dan Stroud said.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Mr Stroud said: "We're expecting the hot and dry conditions to continue, it does turn a little bit hazier in the west during the course of Friday, we're still expecting temperatures to reach the low 30s, 31C, 32C fairly widely, maybe seeing 33C."

Temperatures will be in the low 30s, and probably be the peak of the hot spell on Saturday, as 34C is possible, still below the June record of 35.6C in 1976.

Sunday will be another very warm day in the south and east probably in the late 20s, elsewhere it will be cooler, with temperatures in the mid 20s, Mr Stroud said.

This is a breaking story, more follows...