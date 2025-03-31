Temperatures will soar to 22C as Met Office warn Brits to 'protect yourself' from the sun

31 March 2025, 15:08

People enjoy the sunshine and the water on the Margate Beach.
People enjoy the sunshine and the water on the Margate Beach. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The hottest day of the year so far is expected this week as Brits can expect temperatures hotter than Athens.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has predicted 22C in parts of the country this week.

The forecaster said Brits can expect "clear skies and warm sunshine for many" as we enter April.

"Nearly everyone" will see "widespread sunshine" on Tuesday into Wednesday.

But Thursday's temperatures will soar to the highs of 21 to 22C in the south of England.

UK to expect high temperatures.
UK to expect high temperatures. Picture: Getty

The Met Office's Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, warned sun-seekers to "protect yourself" while out in the sunshine.

"At this time of the year, we do start to see higher UV levels, so if you are outside enjoying the sunshine do think about protecting yourself from the sun as even in April it is strong enough to burn your skin," he said.

The Met Office said UV is starting to reach moderate levels, "where protection is needed to prevent your skin from burning."

Read More: UK to be hotter than Ibiza this week as spring sunshine arrives and temperatures soar

Read More: Exact date Spring scorcher to hit UK as temperatures set to soar to 21C

UK to expect high temperatures.
UK to expect high temperatures. Picture: Getty

In their weekly forecast the forecaster said: "Tuesday will see a sunny start for nearly everyone across the UK, with some cloud in central parts of England burning off through the morning. With a breeze developing across the south of the UK temperatures will be kept a little lower here through the day, with the highest temperatures likely in the northwest of England and north Wales where 19C is possible.

"Wednesday will be another day of widespread sunshine, with temperatures possibly reaching 20C, especially in northest Scotland where the Foehn effect will amplify temperatures during the day. Thursday is likely to bring the highest temperatures of the week, with 21 - 22C possible for southern parts of England.

"Temperatures will be widely in the high teens across the UK. However, low cloud moving in from the North Sea will keep temperatures lower along the east coast through Thursday and Friday. Under largely cloudless skies, nights will remain chilly with frost possible through the week, mainly in rural areas."

UK to expect high temperatures.
UK to expect high temperatures. Picture: Alamy

This comes after a "particularly sunny and dry" March with recent warm temperatures.

According to The Met Office, a "persistent anticyclone" will trigger the coming dry spell.

"No real rain is forecast in London and most of England in next two weeks at least. A persistent anticyclone often centred on UK/NW Europe is responsible. I think many would prefer to see this in summer."

An anticyclone causes dry and clear weather through high atmospheric pressure where air descends, leading to gentle winds and warm days in summer and cold nights in winter.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers have been discovered in a mass grave

Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers killed 'one by one' by Israeli forces - as mass grave discovered
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

The Met have recovered goods worth over a million pounds

Police recover more than £1 million worth of stolen gold jewellery - as force appeal to burglary victims for help
Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools in the UK

Netflix's powerful incel drama Adolescence to be shown in schools

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station
Alexander Sloley, from Islington, north London, was 16 when he was reported missing in August 2008

Police offer £10,000 for help solving case of teenager who went missing 17 years ago

A toddler was suspended from nursery for being 'transphobic'

Toddler 'kicked out of nursery for being transphobic'

Mick Philpott was reportedly attacked in jail

Evil dad who killed six children in horror blaze ‘battered’ in prison attack

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News