Temperatures will soar to 22C as Met Office warn Brits to 'protect yourself' from the sun

People enjoy the sunshine and the water on the Margate Beach.

By Alice Padgett

The hottest day of the year so far is expected this week as Brits can expect temperatures hotter than Athens.

The Met Office has predicted 22C in parts of the country this week.

The forecaster said Brits can expect "clear skies and warm sunshine for many" as we enter April.

"Nearly everyone" will see "widespread sunshine" on Tuesday into Wednesday.

But Thursday's temperatures will soar to the highs of 21 to 22C in the south of England.

UK to expect high temperatures.

The Met Office's Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, warned sun-seekers to "protect yourself" while out in the sunshine.

"At this time of the year, we do start to see higher UV levels, so if you are outside enjoying the sunshine do think about protecting yourself from the sun as even in April it is strong enough to burn your skin," he said.

The Met Office said UV is starting to reach moderate levels, "where protection is needed to prevent your skin from burning."

UK to expect high temperatures.

In their weekly forecast the forecaster said: "Tuesday will see a sunny start for nearly everyone across the UK, with some cloud in central parts of England burning off through the morning. With a breeze developing across the south of the UK temperatures will be kept a little lower here through the day, with the highest temperatures likely in the northwest of England and north Wales where 19C is possible.

"Wednesday will be another day of widespread sunshine, with temperatures possibly reaching 20C, especially in northest Scotland where the Foehn effect will amplify temperatures during the day. Thursday is likely to bring the highest temperatures of the week, with 21 - 22C possible for southern parts of England.

"Temperatures will be widely in the high teens across the UK. However, low cloud moving in from the North Sea will keep temperatures lower along the east coast through Thursday and Friday. Under largely cloudless skies, nights will remain chilly with frost possible through the week, mainly in rural areas."

UK to expect high temperatures.

This comes after a "particularly sunny and dry" March with recent warm temperatures.

According to The Met Office, a "persistent anticyclone" will trigger the coming dry spell.

"No real rain is forecast in London and most of England in next two weeks at least. A persistent anticyclone often centred on UK/NW Europe is responsible. I think many would prefer to see this in summer."

An anticyclone causes dry and clear weather through high atmospheric pressure where air descends, leading to gentle winds and warm days in summer and cold nights in winter.