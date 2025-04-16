Flood warning issued after nearly month's worth of rain falls on Devon and Cornwall

16 April 2025, 13:34 | Updated: 16 April 2025, 13:39

d
Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A flood warning has been issued in Devon following a night of heavy rain in the county which brought a number of trees down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Environment Agency issued the warning for the lower River Torridge, from Dolton to Bideford, including Taddiport and Weare Giffard.

It said properties in low-lying areas are at risk of flooding after river levels rose to just below 11ft (3.3m).

Devon County Council's highways team said it received reports of trees down on roads including the A396 in Bampton, the A3072 near Crediton, and the A375 in Gittisham.

A 24-hour Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain began at noon on Tuesday across the south west of England, Wales and parts of the West Midlands and north west along the border.

'Closely monitoring'

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "Over the last 24 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the North Devon area.

"This is now causing the River Torridge to rise and the river is forecast to continue rising through the morning.

"Properties and low-lying areas in Taddiport and Weare Giffard are at risk. Flood waters may be deep and fast-flowing in these areas.

"Residents are strongly urged to take action now. Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings.

"We will be closely monitoring the situation throughout the day."

Read more: Prince Harry ‘in the dark’ about King Charles’ cancer as ‘calls and letters go unanswered’, insiders reveal

Read more: Brits brace for heavy rain as unsettled weather hits ahead of Easter

Whitechurch in west Wales saw nearly 2in (50.2mm) of rain on Tuesday, with the Met Office predicting some places covered by the warning could see nearly 3in (75mm) while it is in place.

The eastern part of Northern Ireland was also covered by a yellow warning which came into effect at 2am on Wednesday and runs until 9pm.

Rain, cloud and brisk winds are expected to move north throughout Wednesday, turning drier in the south with some sunshine.

The Met Office said many people should see dry and bright conditions with a few showers on Thursday, with spells of rain between brighter interludes into the Easter weekend.

The unsettled conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend, with a risk of hail and thunder from Sunday, before a spell of more dry and sunny weather next week.

Temperatures on Tuesday ranged from minus 2.2C in Loch Glascarnoch in the north of Scotland to 17.4C in Frittenden, Kent.

Vehicles drive through rain on the A38 in Plymouth, Devon. Picture date: Tuesday April 15, 2025.
Vehicles drive through rain on the A38 in Plymouth, Devon. Picture date: Tuesday April 15, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Enfield Council leader Ergin Erbil told LBC they are exploring legal options

Toby Carvery faces legal action from council after 500-year-old tree felled

Robinson outside the Old Bailey in 2019.

Tommy Robinson loses court challenge against 18-month sentence

The current system sees parents having to “fight for the care their children deserve”.

Disabled children ‘waiting 200 days to be assessed for social care support’

National Highways will remove roadworks from 1,127 miles of motorways and major A roads.

More than 1,000 miles of roadworks lifted to ease Easter getaway

Toby Carvery has come under fire over the felling of an ancient oak tree thought to be more than 400 years old in Whitewebbs Park, north London.

Toby Carvery under fire after felling centuries-old tree in north London

For Women Scotland campaigners at a previous court hearing on their case against the Scottish Government.

Supreme Court set to rule on legal definition of 'woman'

A huge mountain of rubbish bags and other waste block rows of terraced housing on Primrose Avenue in the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham

Birmingham bin backlog 'on track' to be cleared by weekend, council claims - despite ongoing strike
c

'It's all I have left of her': Mum speaks of 'horror' after discovering her daughter's grave had been vandalised
Rubbish bags in Poplar Road in Birmingham.

Birmingham 'ignores offer of help' from neighbouring Walsall despite month-long bin strikes
Coking coal is unloaded at Immingham Port in North Lincolnshire, destined for British Steel at Scunthorpe

Supplies arrive in UK as Government rushes to save British Steel Scunthorpe site

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News