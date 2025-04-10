Brits to bask in 24C sunshine as rising temperatures bring wildfire warning

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Brits are set to bask in 24C sunshine on Friday as high temperatures continue across the UK.

The mercury could reach as high as 24C in London and south-east England on Friday, the Met Office said, which would make it the hottest day of the year so far.

Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The average for this time of year is around 13C, so it’s going to be about 10C above average on Friday.

“We’ve got high pressure at the moment which effectively acts like a force field.

“It actually keeps fronts and clouds largely at bay and keeps conditions settled and dry underneath the area of high pressure.”

Will the fine weather persist on Friday and just how high will temperatures get where you are?



Find out in the 4cast 👇 pic.twitter.com/rg14awjVb7 — Met Office (@metoffice) April 10, 2025

But London Fire Brigade (LFB) urged caution and warned against using barbecues, saying the wildfire risk was “heightened” due to low rainfall.

It comes as firefighters continue to battle major blazes in Northern Ireland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issued “extreme” wildfire warnings for Thursday in south-west, eastern, central and northern Scotland.

The hottest day of the year so far was on April 4 with a high of 23.7C in Otterbourne, Hampshire.

LFB assistant commissioner Thomas Goodall said: “The risk of wildfires in London currently is heightened and this risk increases with every day that passes without rainfall.”

Mountainside fire on Mynydd Dinas overlooking Port Talbot, with fire engines in attendance. Picture: Alamy

Historically low rainfall saw England have its sixth driest March and Wales have its fourth driest since records began in 1836, according to the Met Office.

According to LFB, the service saw a 48% increase in calls last weekend compared with the same weekend last year.

This year has seen at least 286 wildfires hit the UK so far, more than 100 above the number recorded in the same period in 2022, a year that saw record-breaking temperatures and unprecedented wildfire activity.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said “firefighters continued to respond to wildfire incidents overnight”, with fire crews mobilised to 41 wildfire calls.

This comes after the National Fire Chiefs Council warned on Saturday it needs “long-term and sustained investment” to cope with climate change and “increased demand” on its services.

Mr Goodall said: “A minority of the fires we’ve attended recently are believed to have been started deliberately.

The hot temperatures are expected to draw crowds to the coast. Picture: Alamy

“What might seem like harmless fun has the ability to turn into something much more serious, particularly given current weather conditions.

“We know that people will undoubtedly want to be out enjoying the warm sunshine, particularly as we head into the weekend.

“But we’re asking Londoners to behave responsibly to help reduce the risk of fires starting in the first place.”

He continued: “Over the Easter holidays, parents should ensure that their children understand the fire risks to help protect our open spaces.

“We also urge Londoners to take steps to ensure they are not inadvertently starting a fire.

“They can do this by not using barbecues in open spaces or on balconies, including disposable ones, to throw rubbish away, and to dispose of cigarettes carefully.”