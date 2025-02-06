Cold health alerts issued as temperatures set to plummet over weekend as the Beast from the East returns

Cold health alerts have been issued as temperatures are set to plummet . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Cold health alerts have been issued as temperatures are set to plummet as low as minus 7C in parts of the UK.

Yellow cold health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for a number of areas across England including the North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the South East from 9am on Friday until 9am on Tuesday.

Sub-zero temperatures are likely overnight for many over the coming days, with a risk of icy patches developing and a chance of snow in the south - but it is not expected to be impactful, the Met Office said.

There is also the possibility of snow, but most likely on higher ground where it could accumulate.

This means the weather is likely to lead to an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people, and a greater risk to life of vulnerable people.

It comes as a lung charity is warning people with conditions like asthma and COPD to be on their guard.

Stephen Dixon, spokesman for the Met Office, said: "What we're seeing with the UK's weather over the next few days is the influence of high pressure and the development of south easterly air flow which will see temperatures drop for many.

"Overnight we could see temperatures drop as low as minus 7C in rural parts of Scotland from Friday into the weekend.

"Further south we're still likely to see through the weekend sub-zero temperatures.

"Rural parts of southern Wales could reach minus 4C from Friday overnight into the weekend."

Mr Dixon said it would be a "cold period" but not "historically noteworthy".

The warning comes as a lung charity is telling people with conditions like asthma and COPD to be on their guard. Picture: Getty

Emma Rubach, head of health advice at Asthma + Lung UK, said: "Cold weather can be dangerous if you have a lung condition as it can bring on symptoms like coughing, wheezing and leave you struggling to breathe. This is because cold air can cause the airways to narrow, which can increase the amount of mucus produced and make breathing harder.

"Cold, dry air can also irritate the airways and worsen symptoms of asthma and other lung conditions and weakens the immune system, making it harder to fight respiratory infections like colds and flu which are still doing the rounds.

"We would urge anyone with a lung condition to be careful and make sure they are protected against the cold.

"The most important thing to do is ensure you are using your preventer inhaler regularly as prescribed if you use one, as this builds up protection in the airways over time and always have your inhaler reliever with you, in case you do feel symptoms coming on."

Mr Dixon said it would be a "cold period" but not "historically noteworthy". Picture: Alamy

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “While some areas will see showers or some patchy rain on Friday and through the weekend, there will be the potential for some sleet or snow as temperatures drop, mostly over higher ground in central and southern areas. The cold will be accentuated at times by brisk easterly winds.

“There will be variable, and at times large amounts of cloud over the coming days with the clearest and sunniest weather across the northwest of the UK.

"There will also be icy patches and overnight frost in places. Whilst, for most, the weather is not expected to be disruptive, keep an eye on the Met Office website for any National Severe Weather Warnings.”