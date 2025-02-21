Fresh weather warnings issued as parts of the UK prepare for 70mph winds and heavy rain this weekend

People battle against high winds and driving rain. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

New yellow weather warnings of 70mph winds and 90mm of rain issued for this weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued five yellow weather warnings for this weekend, three for rain and two for wind.

From 6am to 6pm on Sunday, southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to build across the UK.

The areas affected include the west coast, Cornwall, Wales, Northern England and Scotland.

Gusts between 50 and 60mph are expected, with 70mph possible in exposed places along the Irish coast.

The Met Office said: "Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads."

Met Office yellow weather warning. Picture: Met Office

Read more: Live and let subscribe: James Bond producers hand franchise to Amazon after more than 60 years

They advised: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead."

Northern Ireland are under another Met Office warning, from 3am to 3pm on Sunday.

Cornwall have been issued a warning for rain as well - with areas between Plymouth, Torquay, Exeter and Hartland under the yellow weather band.

The Met Office warned of "heavy rain possibly leading to localised flooding and some disruption" on Sunday, 9am to 9pm.

They added that the area could expect 9-12 hours of rainfall.