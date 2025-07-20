Yellow weather warnings in place for parts of UK with thunderstorms threatening to bring floods and disruption

20 July 2025, 14:36 | Updated: 20 July 2025, 14:54

Chippenham, Wiltshire, UK. 11th August, 2019. Car drivers are pictured braving heavy rain in Chippenham as heavy rain showers make their way across Southern England. Credit: Lynchpics/Alamy Live News
Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Yellow weather warnings remain in place for parts of the UK with thunderstorms threatening to bring flooding and disruption for the remainder of the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued warnings for heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms in Scotland and south-west England and Wales which may cause flooding on Saturday evening overnight into Sunday.

Further yellow warnings have also been issued for thunderstorms across much of the country from 11am on Monday until 9pm.

The forecaster said there was a slight chance of power cuts and a loss of other services to some homes and businesses as well as flooding and building damage.

It said travel disruption was also likely.

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024
Picture: Getty

Some places could see up to 75mm in just a few hours on Saturday and Sunday as the rain becomes persistent and leads to large build-ups, particularly on south-east-facing areas of high ground.

In south-west England, including Cornwall, and south Wales, heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms were set to arrive from Saturday evening, spreading further north and east across Wales early on Sunday morning followed by more heavy showers and thunderstorms.

A few locations could see 75mm or more, with a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

On Monday, scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected across the main body of England from the bottom of Scotland to the south-east, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

Read more: Tourist attraction shuts as police launch urgent search for missing woman last seen in petrol station in early hours

Read more: Here comes the Brat! Popstar Charli XCX marries The 1975 drummer George Daniel

Dark black clouds with horizontal lightning as a thunder storm rages out at sea at night off the South Coast in the UK. Storm at sea.
Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said that while many parts will miss the worst conditions, a few places could see up to 50mm of rain within a couple of hours alongside lightning strikes and hail.

The Environment Agency has removed 28 flood warnings in the last 24 hours, but eight flood alerts remain, mostly around the Midlands such as Birmingham and Wolverhampton, and London.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has 16 flood alerts in place.

Low pressure will linger into early next week keeping conditions unsettled, but there will be sunny spells alongside the heavy showers. These will ease by Wednesday and temperatures will continue to be warm.

A lightning storm over the English Channel from Selsey, West Sussex
A lightning storm over the English Channel from Selsey, West Sussex. Picture: Getty

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A white woman with blonde hair

Tourist attraction shuts as police launch urgent search for missing woman last seen in petrol station in early hours
Rain falling and strokes of forked lightnings during thunderstorm at night over church tower and trees

Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue as yellow weather warnings issued for UK

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said the government wants to "streamline" the system

More than half of Jewish teachers have experienced antisemitism in the last year

Axel Rudakubana

Home Secretary says ‘gap in law’ on violent attackers will be closed

Bridget Phillipson said the new curriculum will help children to understand that "feeling a little down" is normal

Schools told to encourage children 'not to label normal feelings as mental health conditions'
British Army soldiers participate in sustained fire training.

Chaos as fresh data breach leaks names of Special Forces soldiers - as inquiry launched

The Environment Secretary has pledged to cut sewage pollution from water companies in half by 2030.

'The Government will halve sewage pollution by the end of the decade,' vows Environment Secretary
Demonstrators from many Pro Palestine support groups march through the streets of Edinburgh.

More than 100 arrested under Terrorism Act for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action
Floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset.

Thousands raised for families of Somerset bus crash victims

A woman and three men

Essex students killed after drink-driver lost control doing 90mph in 30mph zone

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News