Thunderstorms and rain on the way for parts of UK after sunny spell sends temperatures soaring

By Flaminia Luck

Above-average temperature are forecast for the UK this weekend before thunderstorms hit parts of the country on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Much of the UK will enjoy blue skies on Saturday before showers drift in from the south on Saturday night, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said.

Heavy and potentially thundery showers could arrive on Sunday, mainly affecting the West Country, South Wales and parts of the West Midlands.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to reach highs of 25-26C, which is about 8C above average for the time of year, Mr Vautrey said.

People enjoy the warm weather in St James's Park in London. Picture: Alamy

There could be "heavy, short sharp" bursts of rain and hail and lightning, he said, adding: "As is the case with thunderstorms, they're often quite hit and miss.

"Obviously it has been a pretty dry spring so for many areas rain is needed, but because of the heavy nature of these showers, splashing onto hard surfaces, there is the potential for minor localised issues and flooding."

Between 20mm and 30mm of rain could fall within a couple of hours, or as much as 40mm in three hours, the forecaster said.

Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'hurled boiling water over prison officer' in 'pre-planned attack'

Read more: 'Very clever' and much loved doctor drowned in bath at Notting Hill flat after discovering boyfriend's affair

Motorists have been urged to take care when driving and be aware the thunderstorms "could come on at very short notice", Mr Vautrey added.

Showers are also expected in Northern Ireland and Scotland on Sunday and Monday.

The wet weather could also continue on Monday in southern and western areas of the UK, and the Met Office is monitoring for any further warnings.

From Tuesday, the high pressure will rebuild and dry conditions and sunshine will return across the country, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.