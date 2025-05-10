Thunderstorms and rain on the way for parts of UK after sunny spell sends temperatures soaring

10 May 2025, 16:17 | Updated: 10 May 2025, 16:48

BRITAIN-WEATHER
Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Above-average temperature are forecast for the UK this weekend before thunderstorms hit parts of the country on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Much of the UK will enjoy blue skies on Saturday before showers drift in from the south on Saturday night, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said.

Heavy and potentially thundery showers could arrive on Sunday, mainly affecting the West Country, South Wales and parts of the West Midlands.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to reach highs of 25-26C, which is about 8C above average for the time of year, Mr Vautrey said.

People enjoy the warm weather in St James's Park in London
People enjoy the warm weather in St James's Park in London. Picture: Alamy

There could be "heavy, short sharp" bursts of rain and hail and lightning, he said, adding: "As is the case with thunderstorms, they're often quite hit and miss.

"Obviously it has been a pretty dry spring so for many areas rain is needed, but because of the heavy nature of these showers, splashing onto hard surfaces, there is the potential for minor localised issues and flooding."

Between 20mm and 30mm of rain could fall within a couple of hours, or as much as 40mm in three hours, the forecaster said.

Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'hurled boiling water over prison officer' in 'pre-planned attack'

Read more: 'Very clever' and much loved doctor drowned in bath at Notting Hill flat after discovering boyfriend's affair

Motorists have been urged to take care when driving and be aware the thunderstorms "could come on at very short notice", Mr Vautrey added.

Showers are also expected in Northern Ireland and Scotland on Sunday and Monday.

The wet weather could also continue on Monday in southern and western areas of the UK, and the Met Office is monitoring for any further warnings.

From Tuesday, the high pressure will rebuild and dry conditions and sunshine will return across the country, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Storm clouds gathering over the upper Eden Valley, Cumbria
Storm clouds gathering over the upper Eden Valley, Cumbria. Picture: Getty

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Queen Margaret University founding chancellor, Sir Tom Farmer

Kwik Fit founder Sir Tom Farmer dies aged 84

Dr Rielle Longhurst's family do not believe she wanted to die

'Very clever' and much loved doctor drowned in bath at Notting Hill flat after discovering boyfriend's affair
'Bright and athletic' boy, 14, fighting for life after being electrocuted at renowned private school

'Bright and athletic' boy, 14, fighting for life following 'electric shock by power cables' at private Millfield School
Tesco is working with fruit growers to develop a shellac-free wax

Tesco issues urgent 'do not eat' cheese warning over 'potentially deadly' listeria contamination
Crew members from the Russian Navy stand on the submarine RNS UFA as it is about to dock at North Jamrud pier of Tanjung Perak port.

British Navy warship shadowed Russian submarine passing through English Channel

Britain's First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ben Key, arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) at Westminster Abbey in London on March 4, 2024.

Head of Royal Navy suspended over ‘secret affair with subordinate’ as father-of-three faces misconduct investigation
Workers watch as the giant Mary Ann boring machine breaks through in Birmingham

Milestone for HS2 as giant tunnel machine breaks through in Birmingham

Taylor Swift has been credited for driving a surge in cat's popularity among Gen Z.

Cats now Britain's favourite pet as Taylor Swift drives surge in popularity among Gen Z

A car with Reform UK signage in St. Annes, Lancashire

Labour warns council staff to ‘join union’ and find new jobs after Reform win

Residents accused the council of ignoring their concerns and excluding businesses from a consultation.

Residents victorious as plans for London low traffic neighbourhood blocked

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News