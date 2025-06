Heavy rain and thunder to batter parts of UK - as 'changeable' weather forecast, Met Office says

By Flaminia Luck

Changeable weather is forecast this week, with a chance of heavy rain and thunder hitting parts of the UK, the Met Office said.

Showers will be seen across all areas of the UK at some point this week, with a continuation of cooler and "a bit breezy" weather, the forecaster said.

And on Friday night a new weather front will bring rain, which potentially could be heavy and thundery at times on Saturday, Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said.

The Met Office is keeping an eye on the weather front, which will affect the southern half of the UK where rainfall totals of between 20-30mm are likely, she said.

But next week temperatures are set to rise to just above average for the time of year.

Ms Bishop said: "The weather will be changeable for the rest of this week, with everyone likely to see some showers at some point.

"Generally, the theme is the continuation of something a bit cooler, a bit breezy at times, and a bit wet at times too.

"We are keeping an eye on a new front which looks like it will move in on Friday night, bringing rain which could be heavy, and possibly thundery at times on Saturday.

"Rainfall totals of 20-30mm are likely in places and at present, this looks like it will affect the southern half of the UK. We are keeping a close eye on this to see how it evolves over the next 24 hours or so."

Next week, the forecast is still changeable, but temperatures will start to move towards normal by Tuesday and rise to just above average by Wednesday, the forecaster added.