Weather warning issued for plummeting temperatures, lightning, hail and 10cm of snow

A yellow weather warning has been issued in the UK ahead of freezing tempratures. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The UK is braced for freezing temperatures and a fresh covering of snow, with travel disruption expected ahead of the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Forecasters have issued fresh yellow weather warnings starting from 8pm today and lasting until 11am tomorrow as northern parts of the UK prepare for "frequent wintry showers" including sleet, hail and snow showers.

According to the Met Office as much as 10cm of snow could fall on high grounds across the uk but at lower levels it "may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches".

Winds are also expected to be gusty around heavier showers and there is a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts.

Brief power outages are possible as a result of the lightening strikes during the cold snap.

Scotland, Northern England, Midlands, Yorkshire and Northern Ireland are expected to be the areas worst affected by snow and plummeting in temperatures.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow across the high ground of Scotland and northern England

Thursday 1000-1600



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bpmWde9PkB — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2022

Read more: 'We can't have mob rule', Grant Shapps tells LBC after Colston Four cleared

Read more: Novak Djokovic to be held in Australia detention hotel for days in vaccine row

Whilst the snow may only affect northern areas of the UK, the cold snap will be felt across the nation with southern parts of the country forecast to see temperatures highs of just 4C on Friday.

The warning states: "Forecasters say the snow may cause some travel disruption over higher routes during the day with two to five centimetres likely above heights of 200 to 300 metres, and 10 to 15cm above 400 metres.

"Strong winds are expected to lead to drifting and blizzard conditions in the Hebrides and coastal areas of Scotland.

"Frequent wintry showers during Thursday evening and overnight are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 200 metres, with freezing conditions returning and more possible travel disruption. "

Longer journey times are expected on public transport and roads with icy patches causing potential injury risk from slips on pavements and cycle paths.

Read more: 'Gay cake' case ruled inadmissible by European Court

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers call for retrial after juror says they were sexual abuse victim

The full forecast:

Tonight- Rain clearing eastern areas in the evening, then colder with clear spells and blustery, heavy wintry showers, with snow accumulating over hills.

Friday- Blustery wintry showers, with a risk of hail and thunder. Showers heavy and most frequent in the north and west with some snow. Eastern areas, mainly dry with sunny spells.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday- Windy with rain then showers for Saturday. Mostly dry with sunny spells for much of Sunday. Cloudy and very mild with rain and drizzle on Monday.