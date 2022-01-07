Weather warnings issued as winter blast hits parts of England, Scotland and Wales

New weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Weather warnings have been issued with as much as six inches of snow set to blanket parts of the UK, after a -4C freeze overnight caused treacherous conditions for drivers.

A yellow alert for icy conditions has been issued today for a swathe of northern England and parts of Scotland, as well as parts of south England and south Wales.

People are being warned of ice on the roads and snow is set to fall in some areas.

There are warnings of travel disruption and the threat of 'thundersnow' lightning strikes that could cause some homes to lose power.

A railway worker clears snow from the platform at Rannoch Station. Picture: Alamy

Wintry showers are set to be replaced with wind and rain heading eastwards later on.

In Scotland, drivers were facing difficult conditions with snow falling across many parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for much of Scotland, warning that frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Friday morning.

A dog looks out of a car window at the wintry conditions in Killeshin, Co. Laois. Picture: Alamy

Traffic Scotland reported that heavy snow overnight is affecting many routes on Friday morning, including the M77 and M74, and urged drivers to take extra care.

It said multiple vehicles were stuck on the M8 E/B offslip at J16 due to difficult driving conditions at around 6.40am and that gritters were on their way to the scene.

Freezing overnight temperatures saw overnight snow cover roads and pavements in the north west of Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

Bear North West Trunk Roads said there is snow on routes including the A82 in the Glencoe and Tyndrum area, the A9 and the A83.

Meanwhile, police in East Dunbartonshire tweeted: "Please take care if you need to head out in your car this morning.

"There are a number of vehicles abandoned throughout East Dunbartonshire due to the weather. Stay at home if you can, and travel later once the roads are a bit clearer."

The Met Office warning is in force overnight on Friday.

It warns of a risk of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and says that snow showers are likely.

The warning states: "Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts."