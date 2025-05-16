When Britain will be hotter than Ibiza

Sunbathers on the beach enjoying the hot afternoon sunshine at the seaside resort of West Bay in Dorset. Picture: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News

By William Mata

Parts of the UK are set for a sunny weekend with London temperatures set to be above those felt in Ibiza and Corfu.

The mini spring heatwave has been forecast for Friday to Sunday, making the isles a potentially more attractive destination than traditionally sunny summer hotspots.

It’s good news for anybody heading to the beach with Southend, Blackpool, Cromer and Hastings all set to see the sun.

London too will capture the rays - and it is set to be a bright one in Leicester as well with Jamie Vardy making his final ever appearance for the city’s team on Sunday.

Here is the breakdown of where the best of the weather can be enjoyed.

What is the weather forecast for this weekend?

It’s set to be a warm one with a sunny outlook for most of the UK for Friday, Saturday and Sunday - moving on from a cooler Thursday which put an end to a succession of fine days.

Aidan McGivern of the Met Office said: “There’s plenty of sunshine to come, particularly for the Midlands and into the south compared to Thursday.”

How hot will the UK be this weekend?

It will be one of the hottest places in Europe!

Mr McGivern added: “It will feel very pleasant in the sunshine with 22-23C temperatures.”

He said that the temperatures will be in the “high teens” if not higher for most of the country although it will be a little chilly on the east coast.

London has a forecast for 22C on Friday and the north of Scotland is also surprisingly one of the warmest places. But the hottest place might be the south coast beach town of Bournemouth which has been forecast to have a balmy 23C. It is a similar outlook on Saturday with highs of 22-23C in the south of England. The Met Office has forecast a warm and sunny Sunday.

For comparison, it will get to around 21C in both Ibiza and Corfu - with both resorts warming up for a summer of partying.

Rain has been forecast for next week by one weather agency - although the Met Office thinks it will come a little later. Picture: Getty

When will the heat end in Britain?

Forecasters agree that the heat will end soon but there are different opinions as to when this will be.

The Met Office’s longer range forecast has predicted that the rain will fall after the bank holiday weekend of May 24-26 for much of the country.

WXCharts has suggested that an area from Blackpool to Plymouth could see rain fall as soon as next Thursday, May 22.