When is the Summer Solstice 2025 - and when will the UK have its longest day?

Hundreds gather at Stonehenge every year to engage in worship on Summer Solstice. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The sun is set to come out in force for the longest days of the year, with the 2025 Summer Solstice set to be greeted with a heatwave in the UK.

The Met Office has warned that temperatures of beyond 30C will be felt this weekend, and the sun will not set until around half past nine.

Parts of Britain will be warmer than Istanbul in Turkey for several days, with warm weather following on from flash floods being felt in the UK.

It is good news for anyone wanting a warm day to see the sun rise for the Summer Solstice.

Here is what you need to know about this historic occasion.

Solstice celebrations in 2023 at Stonehenge. The weather will be nicer this year. Picture: Alamy

What is the Summer Solstice?

The Summer Solstice is a historic occasion that marks the end of spring and the beginning of summer. The date traditionally sees hundreds of people flock to Stonehenge for the sunrise and sunset. There will be rituals with prayers, songs, and drumming.

Stonehenge is seen as a sacred site, and there have been solstice rituals there for 4,000 years - although ceremonies will also be at other sites across the UK.

The solstice is around the time of year that the northern hemisphere will see its longest day - and the shortest for countries south of the equator, the Earth’s middle. The days will be longer or shorter depending on how far north or south the country is from the equator.

Venezuela, for example, has minimal swing between its longest and shortest days as it is slightly north of the equator. Iceland residents will experience what must feel like never-ending days in the summer (when the sun rises at 2.30am) and very short ones in the winter when there is almost total darkness.

Anyone travelling to Stonehenge can alight at Salisbury station, 12 miles away, or car share - with parking limited at the site. Picture: Alamy

When is the Summer Solstice 2025 in the UK?

The Summer Solstice will fall on Saturday, June 21.

The sun will rise at 4.43am and set at 9.21pm.

It will not actually be the longest day of the year. Both Sunday, June 22, and Monday, June 23, will see the sun rise at the same time but set one minute later, at 9.22pm.

The sun set time will be roughly the same time for the rest of the week but the sun rise time will creep forward to around 4.50am.

Glastonbury Festival will be held at the end of the week from June 25 to June 29 with tennis at Wimbledon to begin the following Monday.

June 21 is also the birthday of Prince William - which is one week after the trooping of the colour celebrations to mark the official birthday of his father, King Charles.