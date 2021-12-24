White Christmas likely for some parts of the UK with temperatures set to plummet

Parts of the UK will see snowfall on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A white Christmas is likely for many parts of the UK with temperatures set to drop across the festive period, according to forecasters.

Snow is predicted to fall in Snowdonia, north Wales and the Pennines on December 25 as a band of rain coming in from the south west moves northwards and meets colder air.

Temperatures are also expected to plunge to as low as minus two degrees in parts of the north and east of England between Christmas Day and December 28, prompting a cold weather warning from the Met Office.

But for the rest of the UK temperatures are actually milder than normal for this time of year, according to forecaster Simon Partridge.

"On the high ground, we're quite likely to see a white Christmas, on Christmas Day and Boxing Day," said Mr Partridge.

"It's quite limited snow, but we'll probably see some snow on both days."

Southern England is expected to see mild temperatures of between seven and nine degrees, with spells of rain and cloud.

Motorists driving to see family and friends in south Wales and south-west England have been warned to take care on the roads as heavy downpours could hit both regions.

Mr Partridge said colder, brighter spells were expected for Scotland but warned low cloud and fog will roll in across the Midlands and up towards the Scottish border, also taking in Northern Ireland.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said snow reaching higher regions with lower temperatures could result in ice risks.

Gusty winds in the north of England will also make it feel even colder for many, he said.

Agostinho Sousa, a consultant in Public Health Medicine at the UK Health Security Agency, said people should ensure vulnerable people have all the supplies they need.

"It's important to check on those who are more vulnerable to cold weather, including older neighbours or relatives - especially those living alone or those who have serious illness," he said.

"Remind them to heat their home to at least 18 Celsius, 64.4 Fahrenheit.

"It's also helpful to check they have enough food and drinks and any medicines they need."