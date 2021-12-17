White Xmas on the cards for the UK as the Met Office issue warning for freezing fog

The UK could be set for a white Christmas as the Met Office say snow is possible over the festive period. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The UK could be set for a white Christmas this year as weather experts warn temperatures will plummet in the coming days.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office have released a long-range Christmas forecast which predicts an "increasing chance of more unsettled" weather with "snow possible in some places".

A Met Office spokesman told LBC, "the odds of a white Christmas aren't too low" and that is would not be "uncommon" to see a dusting on the 25th.

The meteorologist explained the cold air, coupled with rain coming in from the Atlantic, could provide perfect conditions for snow on Christmas Day, but he warned it was "too early to rule out rain or sleet" with mild conditions expected soon after the festive period.

The snow forecast comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning over the next two days for freezing fog covering Middlesbrough all the way down to Southend-on-Sea.

Forecasters warn of poor visibility on the roads with "stubborn and dense fog" expected to linger, increasing journey times which could cause delays to bus and train services.

Read more: Rail fares to rise by 3.8% in March next year

Read more: Two sets of twins die in London house fire days before Xmas, as woman, 27 is arrested

The weather warning is currently in place and will remain until midday Saturday.

After the fog clears, the official forecast states it will begin to "feel rather cold" across the UK and by Tuesday the capital will see temperatures dip below freezing to -1°C.

In the week building up to Christmas, experts say conditions will settled and predominantly dry with large amounts of cloud with the chance of "isolated mist and fog patches developing in clearer areas".

Read more: Three children killed by abusive families every month in England, shocking figures show

Read more: Wales to reimpose Covid restrictions in response to Omicron

They note there is an increased risk of frost which "may be slow to clear" as the clouds reduce.

As we head towards the 25th, the forecast predicts there is an increasing chance of more unsettled and windier weather affecting the UK, with rain, and "perhaps snow, possible for some places".

Temperatures are expected to be "below normal" for this time of the year, with the Met Office saying it will be "rather cold in the south" but "mild in the north and northwest".