White Xmas on the cards for the UK as the Met Office issue warning for freezing fog

17 December 2021, 14:56

The UK could be set for a white Christmas as the Met Office say snow is possible over the festive period
The UK could be set for a white Christmas as the Met Office say snow is possible over the festive period. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The UK could be set for a white Christmas this year as weather experts warn temperatures will plummet in the coming days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office have released a long-range Christmas forecast which predicts an "increasing chance of more unsettled" weather with "snow possible in some places".

A Met Office spokesman told LBC, "the odds of a white Christmas aren't too low" and that is would not be "uncommon" to see a dusting on the 25th.

The meteorologist explained the cold air, coupled with rain coming in from the Atlantic, could provide perfect conditions for snow on Christmas Day, but he warned it was "too early to rule out rain or sleet" with mild conditions expected soon after the festive period.

The snow forecast comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning over the next two days for freezing fog covering Middlesbrough all the way down to Southend-on-Sea.

Forecasters warn of poor visibility on the roads with "stubborn and dense fog" expected to linger, increasing journey times which could cause delays to bus and train services.

Read more: Rail fares to rise by 3.8% in March next year

Read more: Two sets of twins die in London house fire days before Xmas, as woman, 27 is arrested

The weather warning is currently in place and will remain until midday Saturday.

After the fog clears, the official forecast states it will begin to "feel rather cold" across the UK and by Tuesday the capital will see temperatures dip below freezing to -1°C.

In the week building up to Christmas, experts say conditions will settled and predominantly dry with large amounts of cloud with the chance of "isolated mist and fog patches developing in clearer areas".

Read more: Three children killed by abusive families every month in England, shocking figures show

Read more: Wales to reimpose Covid restrictions in response to Omicron

They note there is an increased risk of frost which "may be slow to clear" as the clouds reduce.

As we head towards the 25th, the forecast predicts there is an increasing chance of more unsettled and windier weather affecting the UK, with rain, and "perhaps snow, possible for some places".

Temperatures are expected to be "below normal" for this time of the year, with the Met Office saying it will be "rather cold in the south" but "mild in the north and northwest".

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The moment a furious driver 'tried to move protesters on with her vehicle'.

Woman who 'nudged' Insulate Britain protester with 4X4 charged with assault
Rail fares will rise by nearly four per cent

Rail fares to rise by 3.8% in March next year

The Victoria line will be among lines hit by strike action this weekend

Tube strikes on multiple lines to go ahead this weekend

Star Hobson and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes were killed by their parents.

Three children killed by abusive families every month in England, shocking figures show
Dozens are feared dead after a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan.

Japan: 27 feared dead after building fire breaks out in Osaka
Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan won the North Shropshire by-election.

'Boris, the party is over': Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win piles pressure on PM
The Omicron variant will not deter motorists from travelling this Christmas, research has suggested.

Christmas getaway set to be busiest in five years – despite Omicron
Tributes have been paid to twins Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3

Woman, 27, arrested after two sets of ‘amazing, smart’ twins die in fire at London home
Mark Drakeford said 'we need stronger measures to protect us after Christmas'.

Wales to reimpose Covid restrictions in response to Omicron

The Trace Gas Orbiter has detected huge amounts of water on Mars.

'Significant amounts' of water detected below Mars' surface in 'amazing first step'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police