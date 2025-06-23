Wildfires rip through Greek island of Chios as 'situation remains critical'

23 June 2025, 17:11

GREECE-WEATHER-WILDFIRE
GREECE-WEATHER-WILDFIRE. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

More than 100 firefighters assisted by water-dropping helicopters and planes are battling a large wildfire burning near the main town of the eastern Aegean island of Chios, with emergency services ordering the evacuation of a dozen areas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fire department said three separate blazes had broken out in the morning and mid-day on Sunday near the town of Chios.

The flames were fanned by strong winds, leaving firefighters struggling to contain what turned into one large blaze.

The fire department said it was sending an arson investigation team to the Greek island.

Extinguishing efforts against wildfire in Chios
Extinguishing efforts against wildfire in Chios. Picture: Getty

Dozens of firefighters from Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki were sent by ship as reinforcements to the 100 already on the island.

Ten water-dropping helicopters and two firefighting planes provided air support until nightfall.

As daylight faded, local media footage and photos showed firefighters battling towering flames burning through woodland and farmland.

Wildfires are frequent in Greece during its hot, dry summers, but authorities have said climate change has been fuelling bigger and more frequent blazes.

In 2018, a massive fire swept through the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, trapping people in their homes and on roads as they tried to flee.

More than 100 people died, including some who drowned trying to swim away from the flames.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

An RAF flight has left Israel carrying 63 UK nationals and their dependents, as the UK government begins evacuating British citizens from the country amid ongoing attacks between Iran and Israel.

First RAF flight evacuates 63 Briton from Israel as Lammy confirms one UK national injured in Iran missile attacks
Former Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan has announced his diagnosis with stage four prostate cancer.

Veteran news presenter Dermot Murnaghan diagnosed with ‘advanced’ stage 4 prostate cancer

Police speak to a person taking part in a demonstration at Trafalgar Square in London in support of Palestine Action.

Palestine Action clashes with police after government 'bans' them under anti-terror laws

Ugly scenes break out as Palestine Action protesters and police clash in Trafalgar Square

Palestine Action clashes with police after government 'bans' them under anti-terror laws

Chancellor And Business Secretary Launch The Government's Industrial Strategy

Rachel Reeves hints she could water down non-dom policy and tells LBC 'we'll always look at the evidence'
Demonstrators gesture toward a police line during a protest by Palestine Action group in London, Monday, June 23, 2025.

Met Police ban Palestine Action protests outside Houses of Parliament

The union’s survey of more than 6,000 members across rail, bus, metro, maritime and underground sectors found two-thirds have experienced workplace violence in the past year, and over 85% of them were assaulted multiple times.

Union urges transport bosses to act after two-thirds of workers suffer violence and abuse from passengers
Flying Scotsman will be part of the Greatest Gathering event at its factory in Derby. Up to 30,000 people are expected to attend the event, which runs from August 1-3

Flying Scotsman to appear at world's largest gathering of railway vehicles in the UK

Health Secretary Wes Streeting met families who have lost babies and amid the ongoing investigations at some NHS trusts into poor maternity care.

'We must act now': Wes Streeting launches national investigation into NHS maternity scandals
Government website revamp costing £500k slammed as 'vanity project'

Government website revamp costing taxpayers £500k slammed as 'wasteful vanity project'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News