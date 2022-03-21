Will there be a heatwave in April 2022?

March and April finally bring sun and warm temperatures. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Spring has arrived and with it, warmer temperatures leading many to become very excited by the prospect of a heatwave in April.

The UK enjoyed glorious weekend temperatures on March 19-20, with weather better than Ibiza, as the sunshine brought highs of 18-20C.

With weather predictions from the Met Office showing a forecast of even more sunny spells the following week, many experts are even predicting a mini-heatwave for April 2022 with temperatures being "higher than usual" for this time of year.

This week, as we get ready to welcome spring, temperatures are expected to climb to 19-20C across much of England and Wales with forecasters saying it will only start to get cooler by Friday.

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said "lots of places" will see temperatures in the high teens this week.

So as we enjoy the clear skies and warmth, can we really expect to see them continue into April? And will there be a heatwave this early in 2022?

Met Office predicts unsettled weather for the beginning of April. Picture: Alamy

Will there be a heatwave in April 2022?

There have been a number of weather experts who have predicted we'll see high temperatures in April, with some suggesting we could see highs of 25C and above from the middle of the month and onwards.

However, early Met Office predictions for the beginning of the month have contradicted the early summer promises and said the weather is more likely to be "unsettled during early April".

They write: "Showers are likely to be heavy at times, with hail and thunder. Drier and more settled spells are still possible but are likely to be more short-lived.

"Temperatures are most likely to be near average, or perhaps slightly below at times."

The Met Office are yet to predict what temperatures could be like towards the end of the month.