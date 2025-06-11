Yellow heat-health alert issued as temperatures set to reach 30C

Visitors and locals enjoyed a glorious hot and sunny start to the week. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The first yellow heat-health alert of the year has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), as the Met Office forecast temperatures could reach 30C on Friday.

The alert is currently in place from 9pm on Thursday 12 June to 8am on Sunday 15 June and covers the East of England, East Midlands, London and South East regions.

Under UKHSA and the Met Office's Weather-Health alerting system, a yellow alert means that there could be an increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations.

It may also lead to an increase in risk to health for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

People relaxing in the afternoon sunshine on Wimbledon Common. Picture: Alamy

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "Our findings shows that even moderate heat can result in serious health outcomes, especially for older adults, and it is therefore important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

"The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions.

"If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.''

It comes as yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across several parts of the UK.

The thunderstorm warning is set to run from midnight until 1pm, spanning an area from Plymouth across to Wales.

The warnings come as heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across eastern areas of the country.

Thunderstorm are also expected across areas of Northern Ireland, with the warning extended from 6am until 9pm on Thursday.

A further warning will come into force at 3pm on Friday, covering East Anglia across to London, including expanses of the South East, ending at 6am on Saturday.