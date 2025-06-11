Yellow heat-health alert issued as temperatures set to reach 30C

11 June 2025, 12:18 | Updated: 11 June 2025, 12:20

Visitors and locals enjoyed a glorious hot and sunny start to the week
Visitors and locals enjoyed a glorious hot and sunny start to the week. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The first yellow heat-health alert of the year has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), as the Met Office forecast temperatures could reach 30C on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The alert is currently in place from 9pm on Thursday 12 June to 8am on Sunday 15 June and covers the East of England, East Midlands, London and South East regions.

Under UKHSA and the Met Office's Weather-Health alerting system, a yellow alert means that there could be an increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations.

It may also lead to an increase in risk to health for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Read more: Drought declared in North West England after record dry weather

Read more: Warm weather knocks Hollywood Bowl sales

People relaxing in the afternoon sunshine on Wimbledon Common
People relaxing in the afternoon sunshine on Wimbledon Common. Picture: Alamy

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "Our findings shows that even moderate heat can result in serious health outcomes, especially for older adults, and it is therefore important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

"The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions.

"If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.''

It comes as yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across several parts of the UK.

The thunderstorm warning is set to run from midnight until 1pm, spanning an area from Plymouth across to Wales.

The warnings come as heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across eastern areas of the country.

Thunderstorm are also expected across areas of Northern Ireland, with the warning extended from 6am until 9pm on Thursday.

A further warning will come into force at 3pm on Friday, covering East Anglia across to London, including expanses of the South East, ending at 6am on Saturday.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Sam and mum Jo travelled across Mexico and Argentina together

Race Across The World star Sam Gardiner’s cause of death revealed

'Telling Derek about my heart condition would have killed him,' admits Kate Garraway

'Telling Derek about my heart condition would have killed him,' admits Kate Garraway as she opens up on health battle
A TV ad for Twix showing a man with flowing hair involved in a car chase and crash that results in his and an identical, caramel-coloured car sandwiched on top of each other, has been banned

Twix advert banned for encouraging unsafe driving

One of the Red Arrows Hawk T1 jets comes in to land at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team are staying overnight in Liverpool before continuing their their journey from RAF Lossiemouth.

RAF hits back over claims Red Arrows 'in crisis' after legendary display team forced to plunder old planes for parts
A vehicle is set alight during an anti-immigration demonstration in Ballymena

Anti-immigration unrest leaves 17 officers injured in Ballymena as police chief slams 'dangerous' underfunding
Rough sleeping is set to be decriminalised in England and Wales

Rough sleeping to be decriminalised in England and Wales under plans to ditch 'pernicious' 200-year-old law
Health leaders are now urging people to be cautious when considering cosmetic procedures.

Vampire facial warning issued after cleaning concerns at Wolverhampton clinic

The report added that it should become easier for parents to organise “safe play” in their streets, and there should be a national ban on “No Ball Games” signs.

'Too much screen time, not enough play': Calls to ban ‘No Ball Games’ signs to reduce children's reliance on smartphones
The ASA did not uphold complaints about Price appearing to be unhealthily thin, and concluded that the ad was not irresponsible on that basis.

'Not empowering - just objectifying': Advertising watchdog bans Diesel ad featuring Katie Price
People take part in a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town. Police have appealed for calm after serious disorder broke out on Monday night, with masked youths attacking police and properties damaged.

Police use water cannon in Ballymena after petrol bombs thrown at officers in second night of disorder

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News