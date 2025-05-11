Thunderstorms to sweep UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

11 May 2025, 11:31 | Updated: 11 May 2025, 11:47

Lightning over Devon
Lightning over Devon. Picture: Alamy
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

The Met Office has warned of scattered thunderstorms across England and Wales on Monday May 12.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The storms are set to hit the UK between 12pm and 10pm, sweeping areas across Wales, the west midlands, south west and London.

The Met Office has warned of some disruption, as rain could cause some flooding.

The warning says rain could be “intense for short periods”, producing between 20-30mm and 40-50mm of rain an hour in some places.

There are also warnings of lightning, gusty winds and hail.

Read More: Thunderstorms and rain on the way for parts of UK after sunny spell sends temperatures soaring

Read More: UK set for hotter weather than Barcelona this weekend as temperatures soar in ongoing sunny spell

“Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding,” the warning has said. “If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.”

“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds and fences.”

There are warnings of delays as a result of thunderstorms, for motorists and those using trains or buses.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms on Monday
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms on Monday. Picture: The Met Office

The Met Office has suggested planning your route ahead of time, and making alternative routes if your preferred route of travel looks like it may experience delays.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving,” they said. “Check bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

James Messham, 60, died on the MSC Virtuosa after an "alternation".

Second man arrested in connection with death on cruise ship

The Home Secretary has called prison safety a "disgrace"

'There's a crisis': Yvette Cooper brands prison safety a 'total disgrace' following Axel Rudakubana officer attack
Stansted Airport hit by widespread power outage as IT glitch causes travel chaos

Stansted Airport hit by widespread power outage as IT glitch causes travel chaos

The fire is at an electrical substation just off Fore Street

Hundreds without power as firefighters tackle latest substation blaze weeks after Heathrow outage
Natterjack toad adult during breeding season in the Brenne Regional Nature Park, France

UK’s noisiest amphibians who can be heard a mile away making ‘remarkable comeback’ in South Downs
Black smoke was seen over the north London shopping centre

Cars catch fire as huge plume of smoke seen over London's Brent Cross shopping centre

Queen Margaret University founding chancellor, Sir Tom Farmer

Kwik Fit founder Sir Tom Farmer dies aged 84

Dr Rielle Longhurst's family do not believe she wanted to die

'Very clever' and much loved doctor drowned in bath at Notting Hill flat after discovering boyfriend's affair
'Bright and athletic' boy, 14, fighting for life after being electrocuted at renowned private school

'Bright and athletic' boy, 14, fighting for life following 'electric shock by power cables' at private Millfield School
Tesco is working with fruit growers to develop a shellac-free wax

Tesco issues urgent 'do not eat' cheese warning over 'potentially deadly' listeria contamination

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News