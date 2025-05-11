Thunderstorms to sweep UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Lightning over Devon. Picture: Alamy

By Rose Morelli

The Met Office has warned of scattered thunderstorms across England and Wales on Monday May 12.

The storms are set to hit the UK between 12pm and 10pm, sweeping areas across Wales, the west midlands, south west and London.

The Met Office has warned of some disruption, as rain could cause some flooding.

The warning says rain could be “intense for short periods”, producing between 20-30mm and 40-50mm of rain an hour in some places.

There are also warnings of lightning, gusty winds and hail.

“Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding,” the warning has said. “If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.”

“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds and fences.”

There are warnings of delays as a result of thunderstorms, for motorists and those using trains or buses.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms on Monday. Picture: The Met Office

The Met Office has suggested planning your route ahead of time, and making alternative routes if your preferred route of travel looks like it may experience delays.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving,” they said. “Check bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”