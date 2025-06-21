Yellow warning for thunderstorms as temperatures forecast up to 34C

Thunderstorm showing dark rain clouds and cloudburst / deluge over the sea during heatwave / heat wave in summer. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

It comes as high temperatures dominate, with the UK on track to break records for the warmest day of the year so far for the second day in a row.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scattered thunderstorms are set to mix with continued high temperatures on Saturday with up to 34C possible in some areas.

A nationwide heatwave has prompted a yellow thunderstorm weather warning for all of northern England, from Nottingham up to above Newcastle. It will come into force from 3pm on Saturday and last until 4am on Sunday.

The Met Office warned the most intense storms could produce “frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds”, along with a chance of flooding.

Read more: This week’s heatwave may cause nearly 600 deaths, researchers say

Read more: Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning amid ‘danger to life’ alert and 33C 'heatwave'

20 June: Tourists walking in the hot and sweltering conditions on Westminster as temperatures are forecast to reach 32C in London on the hottest day of the year. Credit Amer Ghazzal/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Parts of eastern England could also see temperatures peak high enough to eclipse the 32.2C seen on Thursday and become the hottest day of the year so far.

An amber heat-health alert for all regions in England is also in place for the whole of the weekend, after heatwaves were triggered across the county and in Wales on Friday.

Large crowds are expected to gather at Stonehenge for the annual summer solstice early on Saturday morning, with mild temperatures in the high teens expected for those observing the spectacle.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: “There are scattered thunderstorms coming through."

A Yoga class greets the Dawn as the sunrises on the summer Solstice at Hadleigh Castle in Essex UK on 21 June 2025. Credit: Martin Dalton/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

She continued: “Some of the rain could be quite intense, and frequent lightning, hail, gusty winds and some heavy downpours, which we haven’t seen for a while.

“Some of the ground is quite hard at the moment, and when you get heavy rain hitting hard ground, it can cause surface water issues.

“You might find surface water on the roads, drains finding it difficult to cope and a small chance of homes being flooded.”

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

The Met Office confirmed that “many places” in England and “one or two areas” in Wales, including Cardiff, entered a heatwave on Friday.

Aidan McGovern, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “At the moment, the temperatures will be highest towards the east, [with] lower temperatures in the west compared with Friday but still high humidity, so it’s going to feel oppressive in many places, and [there is] always a chance of some showers developing as the day progresses, particularly towards the west.

"Temperatures [will be] peaking at 31 to 33, or 34C, somewhere between London and Midlands and north-east England.”

Spectators watch the men’s quarter-finals at the HSBC Championships at The Queen’s Club during hot conditions. The forecast is for temperatures of 32C for the semi-finals the 21 June. Credit: Stephen Chung / Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

There will also be very high UV and pollen levels across the country on Saturday, the forecaster said.

Temperatures reached 32.2C in Kew, west London, on Thursday, making it the warmest day of the year so far, while Friday saw highs of 30.8C recorded in both England and Wales.

The amber heat-health alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the first time since September 2023, is in force until 9am on Monday.

It warns “significant impacts are likely” across health and social care services because of high temperatures, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or people with health conditions.