Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for England as heavy rain set to batter UK

A thunderstorm over a market in Norfolk, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued across much of the South of England, with heavy rain set to batter the UK later this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The warning, lasting from 10am to 9pm on Thursday, warns of heavy rain and disruption.

The Met Office warned the thunderstorms could bring 25-35mm of rain in the space of two hours.

Frequent lightning and possible flooding are expected to cause delays on roads and the railways across the south of England.

“Storms will tend to become more confined to the south and east of the warning area later in the afternoon before dying out during the evening,” the Met Office said.

Read more: LIVE: US and Japan brace for tsunamis with millions evacuated after 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia

Most of us will manage to have a dry afternoon with bright spells breaking through the cloud at times



But some light rain and showers are possible, particularly across western Scotland 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/48wk6MiGJR — Met Office (@metoffice) July 30, 2025

The warning covers much of London, Suffolk, Brighton, Kent, Oxfordshire, Bristol, Portsmouth and Southampton.

Despite warnings of rain, temperatures are predicted to soar and reach up to 31C by early August following a period of gloomy weather.

WXCHARTS weather maps have turned crimson and shown that much of southern and central England is expected to see a rise in temperatures from August 5, which should last until August 7.

Cities including Southampton, Bournemouth, Bath, and Bristol are forecast to reach 31C.

Slightly lower temperatures of around 30C are anticipated in Dorset, Oxfordshire, and Wiltshire. London and Surrey, while the East and West Midlands could see temperatures peak at 28C.

Other parts of the UK are expected to witness moderately high temperatures including Cardiff and Swansea, which are predicted to reach 27C.

In its long-range forecast from August 9 until August 23, the Met Office said: "While westerly winds will bring changeable conditions at times, some settled spells are likely to develop during August.

"These bringing more prolonged dry and sunny weather, especially across the south of the country but potentially spreading to all areas at times.

"Temperatures will likely be near or above average overall. There is a chance of some very warm or hot spells, especially in the south and east."