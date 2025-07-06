Yellow weather warning takes effect as thunderstorms sweep UK ahead of possible third heatwave

By Danielle de Wolfe

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office has as thunderstorms sweep parts of the UK ahead of a possible third heatwave.

In place from 07:00am until 19:00 on Sunday, the weather warning will likely see some train services affected, with power cuts possible in some areas.

The warning covers several areas including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Suffolk.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Within the warning area, 15mm (6in) and 25mm (10in) of rain is expected quite widely, much of this falling within two or three hours at any given place."

Thunderstorms have been bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds across areas of central England 🌩️



Watch out for these as they continue to move southeast during the day ahead ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/K5oKEsJAy8 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 6, 2025

Some areas could see as much as 40-60 mm fall in a matter of hours, with flash flooding possible.

The storms spread east through the course of Sunday morning with patches of rain likely to turn into heavier downpours in eastern regions.

The weather system will "bring heavy rain, lightning and some hail" according to weather experts, with warnings of "15-25 mm of rain is expected quite widely, much of this falling within two or three hours at any given place."

It comes ahead of a third possible heatwave.

According to the Met Office, a heatwave is defined as "an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity."

The storms will also affect northern areas including Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Rutland, according to the meteorological body.

A yellow warning means there is a good chance driving conditions could deteriorate, causing widespread spray.

Travellers cab expect longer journey times by car and bus, while some trains may be delayed.