T&Cs: Lenovo Chromebook Competition

T&Cs: Lenovo Chromebook Competition. Picture: Getty

Here are the terms and conditions for the competition to win a Lenovo Chromebook.

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.lbc.co.uk/terms-conditions/ ) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Win a Lenovo Chromebook’ online competition (the “Competition") which will open on Wednesday 28th August 2019 and close at 23.59pm on Monday 30th September 2019 on LBC.

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to http://www.lbc.co.uk/ register their details and answer the question. Online entry will Wednesday 28th August 2019 and close at 11.59pm on Monday 30th September 2019 on LBC.

4. One winner will be selected at random from all correct, eligible entries and will be notified of winning within 48 hours of the closing date. If we do not hear a response from the winner by 10am on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 another winner will be selected.

Eligibility:

5. Entrants must be aged 18 or over

6. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

7. Prize includes a Lenovo Chromebook s330

Prize Terms & Conditions:

- The prize will be delivered to the winner 1 week after confirmation of winning. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.