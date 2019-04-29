Win £5,000 - Terms And Conditions

Win £5,000. Picture: iStock

“Win £5,000” across the Global Network, May 2019

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.lbc.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition-tcs-3554/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the “Win £5,000” competition (the “Competition”) which will run from Wednesday 1st May 2019 to Friday 31st May 2019 (the “Duration”) across the Global Network (the “Network”), which includes our radio stations, SMS database, websites and social media, encompassing Capital, Classic FM, Capital Xtra, Gold, Heart, Heart 80s, LBC, Radio X, Smooth Radio and PopBuzz”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms & Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. Entrants will be required to identify the celebrity whose image we’ve pixelated, and text in their answer within the duration of the Competition.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message starting with the word PRIZE followed by their answer to the question (the first name and surname of the celebrity in the image), to 84850 (the “Text Message Line”) within the opening and closing times of the Competition. Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus standard network rates.

5. The Text Message Line will open at 10:00 on Wednesday 1st May 2019 and will close at 20:00 on Friday 31st May 2019. If an Entrant texts in after the closing time, they will not be entered into the Competition draw, but they may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

6. When an Entrant enters the competition, they will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 3-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same competition round, they will receive an additional entry at no extra cost. The additional entry will be automatically included once the Entrant enters for the second time and they will not need to text a third time to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again.

7. It is the responsibility of the Entrant to ensure that if they respond to this 3-for-2 offer, the text lines are still open when they do so. Otherwise, their additional entry and free entry may be charged but not included in the draw.

8. After the closing time of the Competition, one Entrant will be selected at random from all of the entries received during the valid entry period. If their answer is correct, they will the win the competition. If their answer is incorrect, another Entrant will be selected at random until an Entrant who entered with the correct answer is selected, a winner is decided, and prize for the Competition awarded. The winning entrant will be contacted within 28 days of the Competition closing time. Misspelt entries may be accepted, at the discretion of the Producer. The Producer’s decision is final.

Eligibility:

9. Entrants must be aged 18 or over and have the bill payer’s permission.

10. You can enter the Competition up to a maximum of 20 times throughout its duration. We strongly advise against excessive use.

11. Entrants must have a bank account, as the prize will be paid via cheque or bank transfer.

Prize:

12. The prize is £5,000 (five thousand pounds) paid by either cheque or Bank Transfer.

13. The prize is non-transferrable.

14. Global reserves the right to change the prize or part of it at any time.

Publicity and Identity of Winners:

15. If you win a prize, we may publish your full name, town or area of residence and image indefinitely on our radio station websites (popbuzz.com, capitalfm.com, heart.co.uk, radiox.co.uk, smoothradio.com, LBC.co.uk, classicfm.com and mygoldmusic.co.uk) and within our mobile application “The Global Player” (also incorporating the individual radio station apps for Capital, Heart, Radio X, Smooth, Gold, LBC and Classic FM). We will seek your permission before publishing.

16. Global reserves the right to remove the competition from all media if events out of our control require us to do so.

SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196