Win £5,000 To Have A Summer To Remember

This is your chance to win £5,000. Picture: iStock

We've giving you the chance to win £5,000.

You can win a massive £5,000 to help you have a summer to remember. That’s enough for an incredible holiday in the sunshine, an impressive home renovation project, or to host a garden party or two at your place.

For your chance to win, tell us who this mystery celebrity is:

Who is the mystery person? Picture: PA

If you think you know who it is, text the word PRIZE followed by your answer to 84850.

Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 8pm on Friday 31st May. If you text after that you won’t be entered into the competition but may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here.