11-year-old boy from Denmark becomes first non-Ukrainian to receive 'Future of Ukraine' award

An 11-year-old from Denmark has become the first foreigner to receive the 'Future of Ukraine' award. Picture: President of Ukraine

By Rebecca Henrys

An 11-year-old boy from Denmark has become the first non-Ukrainian national to receive the 'Future of Ukraine' award.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jens Fogh Thomsen was surprised by Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy who told him that he has been a friend of Ukraine through his volunteer work.

Jens raised more than 34,000 Danish Krone, which is just under £4,000, by handcrafting Easter decorations and selling them which he then used to purchase school backpacks and supplies for Ukrainian children affected by the war with Russia.

President Zelenskyy told Jens that Ukrainians "are very honoured that we have such friends in Denmark."

In Denmark, I presented a special award – the “Future of Ukraine” distinction – to 11-year-old volunteer Jens Fogh Thomsen. Since last year, he has been handcrafting Easter decorations and, through their sale, has raised over 34,000 Danish kroner to purchase school backpacks and… pic.twitter.com/5mglIquMqN — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 3, 2025

In a post on X, he wrote: "In Denmark, I presented a special award – the 'Future of Ukraine' distinction – to 11-year-old volunteer Jens Fogh Thomsen.

"Since last year, he has been handcrafting Easter decorations and, through their sale, has raised over 34,000 Danish kroner to purchase school backpacks and supplies for Ukrainian children affected by the war.

"Jens became the first foreigner to receive this award. We will always be grateful to everyone who sincerely empathizes with our people and helps Ukraine.

"I am deeply thankful to Jens – on behalf of all our people and the children of Ukraine."