20 arrested including government officials after 59 killed in North Macedonia night club fire

A firefighter inspects a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski). Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

20 people, including government officials, have been arrested after a fire tore through a North Macedonia nightclub killing at least 59 people.

More than 155 people have been reported injured in the fire, which broke out during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Footage posted to social media shows the Pulse club in Kocani, a town located around 100 km east of the capital, Skopje, engulfed in flames as terrified locals watched on.

The blaze is believed to have started around 02:35 local time (01:35 GMT) during a performance by popular hip-hop band ADN.

Interior minister Pance Toskovski has now said that more than 20 of those injured and three of the people killed were under 18.

The club did not have a valid licence, he said.

He told a news conference, first reported by Reuters, that government officials and the manager of the club have been arrested in connection to the fire, bringing the total number of arrests to 20.

Relatives of victims are overwhelmed by emotion outside a hospital in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025, following a massive fire in the nightclub early Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Toskovski added that the club owner's son and members of the band are among those that have been arrested.

Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of North Macedonia said the license was issued illegally by the economy ministry, promising that those responsible would be held accountable.

"Regardless of who they are, from which institution, from what level, from which party and profession," he said after declaring seven days of national mourning.

Dragi Stojanov's son, Tomce, 21, was inside the nightclub when the fire broke out.

"It's my only child and he died. What is left for me in life? I don't need my life anymore," he told reporters at the scene.

He said his son "only [just] started to live".

"There are corpses, just corpses inside. They can't pull them out."

At least 50 dead after fire rips through nightclub in North Macedonia. Picture: X

Fireworks are reported to have been set off inside the venue, interior minister Panche Toshkovski told a news conference following the incident.

It's believed the location used to house a carpet warehouse, with the fireworks causing the roof to catch fire, according to reports.

Video from the scene shows smoke can be seen billowing from the building, with a wall of flames lighting up the night sky.

Broadcaster MRT reported that 27 people are currently being treated for severe burns at Skopje City Hospital.

A further 23 were taken to the Clinical Centre.

A statement released on Sunday by the public prosecutor's office stated that a "number of victims and injured in the fire is being determined".

Health minister Arben Taravari said 155 people were injured in the fire, with neighbouring countries also offering medical assistance.

"All our capabilities have been put to use, in a maximum effort to save as many lives as possible of the young people involved in this tragedy," Mr Taravari told reporters.

However, North Macedonia's state news agency initially suggested "at least 50" were dead, citing sources at the country's the interior ministry.

It's thought as many as 1,500 were attending the concert, with many evacuated from the building as flames took hold.

Police officers block a road near a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski). Picture: Alamy

The wounded have reportedly been taken to Kocani, a local hospital, or Stip, 20 miles south.

Family members have gathered in front of hospitals and Kocani's city offices begging authorities for more information.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski wrote on X: "This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.

Macedonian Interior Minister Pance Toskovski speaks to media after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski). Picture: Alamy

"The people and the government will do everything in their power to at least slightly alleviate their pain and help them in these most difficult moments."

Prime Minister Mickoski has reportedly cancelled a trip to Montenegro where he was attending a European People's Party summit.

Interior minister Toshkovski said police have arrested one man but he did not provide details on the person's alleged involvement.