UK sends 350 troops to Poland in 'spirit of solidarity' as Russia tensions rise

By Sophie Barnett

An additional 350 British troops will be sent to Poland in "spirit of solidarity" amid growing fears of a Russian invasion in Ukraine, the Defence Secretary has announced.

Speaking at a joint press conference in London with Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said they would add to 100 Royal Engineers already in the country.

"In that spirit of solidarity and helping share each other's challenges of resiliences we will add to those 100 Royal Engineers by sending a further 350 British troops to Poland in a bilateral deployment to show that we can work together and send a strong signal that Britain and Poland stand side by side," Mr Wallace said.

It's thought around 100,000 Russian troops are gathered on the border, and the number of battalion tactical groups has risen from 60 to 83, the Reuters news agency has been told.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (right) speaks during a joint press conference with Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak at the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Main Building, in London. Picture: Alamy

Mr Wallace says now is the time for Britain to show its support in the face of Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

Reuters said estimates suggest Ukraine could endure between 5,000 and 25,000 troop casualties while Russia could see 3,000 to 10,000 of the same. Up to 50,000 civilians casualties could occur.

Mariusz Blaszczak welcomed the additional British deployment as the country faces threats from Alexander Lukashenko's Belarus and the Russian build-up on the border with Ukraine.

Alexander Lukashenko is an ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Speaking through a translator he said: "I'm very grateful to Ben (Wallace) for this quick response and I am very grateful also to the Government of the United Kingdom for supporting Poland during this attack by the Lukashenko regime on Poland, this hybrid attack, and those soldiers will indeed support our army as well."

He added: "Today we are facing another challenge, the Russian aggressive policy towards Ukraine and as part of Nato, but also on a bilateral level, Poland and the United Kingdom are really to do all the necessary decisions in order to deter the potential aggressor.

"Based on historical experience we see that only a decisive deterrence policy can stop any potential Russian aggression and, based on the very same history, we do see that the policy of appeasement only encourages the potential enemy to do something."

Days after his trip to Ukraine, Boris Johnson agreed with French president Emmanuel Macron to fight Russian aggression "wherever and however it might occur".

"They agreed that finding a diplomatic solution to the current tensions must remain the overriding priority," a No 10 spokesman said.

"The Prime Minister and President Macron stressed that Nato must be united in the face of Russian aggression. They agreed to continue to work together to develop a package of sanctions which would come into force immediately should Russia further invade Ukraine.

"The leaders discussed their work to strengthen Nato's Eastern flank, ensuring that allies are fully defended against malicious Russian activity, wherever and however it might occur."

The French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow this afternoon in an attempt to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to visit Moscow soon.