Breaking News

Four dead and buildings levelled as magnitude-7.0 earthquake rocks Greece and Turkey

30 October 2020, 12:27 | Updated: 30 October 2020, 14:48

By Asher McShane

Four people have died and 120 injured in a strong earthquake that has rocked parts of Greece and Turkey, according to the Turkish disaster management authority.

The quake, registering at magnitude-7.0, also levelled buildings in Turkey's western province of Izmir as it hit on Friday, leaving people trapped under the rubble.

The official Anadolu agency said three people had so far been recovered from the wreckage of at least one building.

On the Greek island of Samos, meanwhile, four people were treated for light injuries after damage was also reported to buildings and the road network.

Social media footage captured the aftermath of the quake in Izmir
Social media footage captured the aftermath of the quake in Izmir. Picture: Twitter

Back in Izmir, Turkey's third biggest city, footage on social media showed buildings collapsing into a pile of rubble and smoke as people nearby screamed.

Other videos showed fast-flowing floodwaters carrying debris past homes in the Seferhisar district.

Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer told CNN Turk that around 20 buildings had collapsed in his city, while the country's interior minister estimated this to be a little lower - at six buildings.

He said cracks had also been spotted in the walls of buildings in six other provinces.

According to the US geological survey, the quake struck the Dodecanese Islands in Greece at 11.51am today.

It was felt across the eastern Greek islands, and across the Athens and Bulgaria.

Turks felt the tremors across the Aegean, Marmara and in its largest city Istanbul.

Greek seismologist Efthymios Lekkas told Greek state television ERT that it wasn't yet clear whether this was the main earthquake, but said it was likely.

"It is an event that is evolving," he said as both countries continued to report aftershocks.

A tsunami warning has been issues in Samos, where residents have been warned to stay away from coastal areas.

It was also here that water was seen rising above the docks and flooding the street.

This story is being updated

