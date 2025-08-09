Three more victims of 9/11 terrorist attack identified more than 20 years later

9 August 2025, 07:06

Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after it was hit by two hijacjked passenger planes September 11, 2001.
Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after it was hit by two hijacjked passenger planes September 11, 2001. Picture: Robert Giroux/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The remains of three 9/11 victims have been identified more than 20 years later, thanks to advancements in DNA testing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New York’s chief medical examiner, Dr Jason Graham, announced on Thursday afternoon that Ryan D. Fitzgerald, a 26-year-old from New York, Barbara A Keating, a 72-year-old from California, and a third unnamed woman have been identified.

Almost 3,000 people were killed in the terror attack on New York City and the Pentagon with around 1,100 remains yet to be identified, the examiner's office said.

Enhancements in DNA technology, which include automation that allows forensic scientists to extract samples from bone fragments more easily, have resulted in new identifications, as well as with prolonged outreach to victims’ families.

Dr Graham said: "Nearly 25 years after the disaster at the World Trade Center, our commitment to identify the missing and return them to their loved ones stands as strong as ever.

"Each new identification testifies to the promise of science and sustained outreach to families despite the passage of time. We continue this work as our way of honouring the lost."

Barbara Keating was onboard American Airlines flight 11 on her way home from a late summer break in Massachusetts. This plane, which had 76 passengers and 11 crew, was the first incident of the day when it was flown into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8.46am.

She was a church worker and a retired disability advocate who had been travelling home early because her daughter had been in a minor car accident.

Ryan Fitzgerald was a foreign currency trader working on the 94th floor of the south tower when United Airlines flight 175 struck at 9.03am.

The family of the third person who was identified has asked that her name remain private.

Eric Adams, New York’s mayor, has promised that work will continue to identify everybody who died.

He said: "The pain of losing a loved one in the September 11 terror attacks echoes across the decades, but with these three new identifications we take a step forward in comforting the family members still aching from that day.

"We hope the families receiving answers from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner can take solace in the city's tireless dedication to this mission."

